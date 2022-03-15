On Friday, Subaru announced that the newest generation of the WRX isn't getting a high-performance STI variant, ending a nearly 30-year streak of tuned-up all-wheel-drive STI sedans. The name isn't dead—the automaker wants to pick back up the STI badge with the next generation, and electrify it—but now, Subaru has explained why there will be no fifth-generation STI in a chat with Road & Track.

In the interview, Subaru's Director of Corporate Communications Dominick Infante explained that emissions and electrification regulations are to blame for the lack of a new STI. "The regulations are changing so quickly that it kind of wouldn’t make any sense," he explained. The newest generation of WRX was introduced this past year and holding with nearly 30 years of Subaru tradition, the STI edition was expected to follow close behind its release. Sadly, Infante added that "If we designed [a new STI] now, it would have a very limited shelf life" and wouldn't be financially justifiable for the company. And so the WRX will stand alone for the foreseeable future, as Infante didn't offer a timeline for the next STI-badged car.