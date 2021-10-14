The 2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon Is the First WRX Wagon Since 2007

Today's lack of variety when it comes to station wagons means sporting options are even thinner on the ground. Their ranks are about to swell, though, as Subaru has confirmed the new 2022 WRX will be built as a wagon—though whether it'll come to the United States is unlikely.

Revealed by Subaru Australia, the 2022 Subaru WRX Sportswagon is built on the same platform as the WRX sedan we know we'll get—the Subaru Global Platform (or SGP). Its engine bay houses an identical 2.4-liter, turbocharged flat-four producing the same 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque according to Which Car, which is sent to all four wheels by a slightly disappointing transmission selection. There's no six-speed manual in the WRX Sportswagon, just that CVT masquerading as an eight-speed. No interior shots have yet been published, but we suspect it has the WRX's drab-looking base infotainment too.