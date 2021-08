There’s a New Saab 9-5 Trapped in This Abandoned Saab Dealership in Massachusetts

When a car brand dies it's a surprisingly emotional moment not just for the folks who worked there, but also for owners and fans alike. As a result, brand loyalists often hold on to every last string as dealers close up shop and the notion of "what's next?" turns into "what could have been." Saturn, Mercury, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac are just a few you might remember (others are found on a Wikipedia page dedicated to this), but then there's Saab.

Recently, a Facebook group dedicated to pictures of old or now-shuttered dealerships reminded the world that this quirky brand once existed. The now-defunct Swedish automaker went belly-up in 2012, yet somehow a Saab-branded dealership remained a time capsule of what once was. And when we learned that there was still a car in that showroom, we had to take a look for ourselves.