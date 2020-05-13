Do You Remember The Pontiac Solstice Coupe? Do You? Well, Here's One For Sale With 23 Miles
$63,000 will get you a basically brand new Solstice Coupe.
The Pontiac Solstice coupe is a real looker. They didn't make a ton, though—only around 1,200. They're somewhat desirable as a result, and low mileage examples are pretty common. They don't typically have just 23 miles on them, however, so this one we found for sale is as special as those get.
This particular Solstice Coupe is a GXP model, making it even rarer. All Solstices were rear-wheel drive, but the GXP got a more powerful four-cylinder, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine putting out 260 horsepower. It also received a limited-slip diff, and other options like the big chrome 18-inch wheels you see on this car.
The Solstice was never a great car, but it was a good for what it was—a $20,000 parts bin roadster.
At $63,000, this car is much steeper in price than it was new. The mileage is listed as zero on Autotrader, but the actual figure is posted to the dealership's website. Beyond being such a rare car, there's not much else that adds value here. It unfortunately has an automatic transmission, which is common. Only 287 Solstice GXP coupes came with a stick. That particular statistic is very popular at parties.
If I said this car is overpriced I'm sure it would shock you, but other examples with very low miles have actually sold for much less. A black one with 34 miles (and a stick shift) sold last year on Bring-a-trailer for about $45,000. So even as far as overpriced Pontiac Solstice GXP coupes go, this is an overprice Pontiac Solstice GXP coupe.
The Solstice may seem like a sort of sad, pre-bailout General Motors parts bin car, but it was a fast, stick shift, rear-wheel drive roadster. Enthusiasts beg for those kinds of cars today, especially cheap ones. It may not have been great, but it certainly deserves more respect than it gets.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDThis Ferrari-Badged Saturn Sky Is One of the Most Depressing Cars We've Seen in 2019The seller calls it a "Ferrari prototype," but we call it a $34,900 embarrassment.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Apocalypse-Grade, Lifted Pontiac Solstice Is Too Good for Such a Try-Hard Macho Craigslist AdLook, this sort of thing was funny in the early days of Craigslist, but no one wants to hear about their mom's panties in a car ad in 2018.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat's This One-Off 1964 Pontiac Banshee Prototype Doing at a New England Kia Dealership?At $750,000, it's by far the most expensive car on the store's virtual lot.READ NOW