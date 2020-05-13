Do You Remember The Pontiac Solstice Coupe? Do You? Well, Here's One For Sale With 23 Miles

At $63,000, this car is much steeper in price than it was new. The mileage is listed as zero on Autotrader, but the actual figure is posted to the dealership's website. Beyond being such a rare car, there's not much else that adds value here. It unfortunately has an automatic transmission, which is common. Only 287 Solstice GXP coupes came with a stick. That particular statistic is very popular at parties.

If I said this car is overpriced I'm sure it would shock you, but other examples with very low miles have actually sold for much less. A black one with 34 miles (and a stick shift) sold last year on Bring-a-trailer for about $45,000. So even as far as overpriced Pontiac Solstice GXP coupes go, this is an overprice Pontiac Solstice GXP coupe.

The Solstice may seem like a sort of sad, pre-bailout General Motors parts bin car, but it was a fast, stick shift, rear-wheel drive roadster. Enthusiasts beg for those kinds of cars today, especially cheap ones. It may not have been great, but it certainly deserves more respect than it gets.

