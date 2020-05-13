When parked, the Desert Challenger has lateral extensions that can expand the interior by about fifteen feet—in case you find any guests wandering around the dry, barren expanse. One of these would probably be the perfect place to ride out this pandemic, but that's not what it was built for. Its name is pretty self-explanatory.

Action Mobil's website says the 30-ton truck is currently crossing the Arab desert. That's right! No more camels, dying of thirst, or wandering around for 40 years with all of your friends. Just you, your former missile platform converted into a luxury RV, and the open road.

For just $1.75 million, that simple life could be yours.

