There’s a Field Full of $500 Geo Metros in Ohio and One of You Needs to Buy Them

How many, you ask? Oh, just 18.

By Chris Teague
Alona Rish Reichman via Facebook

People collect all sorts of treasures, some more sensible than others, but what most collectors have in common is a deep passion for whatever it is they're accumulating. The seller of these Geo Metros is no exception, though his collecting days are long behind him. He's posted the remaining 18 Metros he has for sale on Facebook and a lucky buyer can pick all of them up for a song.

The seller told The Drive that his obsession with the cars began when he needed a small, light vehicle to pull behind his RV. From there, he says he kept buying them over time until, at one point, there were nearly 40 in his collection. Over time, people started calling him with leads on where to find other Metros for sale in the area. The time it took him to go from zero to dozens of Metros was just a few years, and he says he’d probably still be going strong if age—both his and that of the rust-prone cars—hadn’t gotten in the way.  

 

All 18 cars were parked in running condition, but not all are fit for road use. Every last one is powered by a three-cylinder engine and most have manual transmissions. The seller said that some have varying degrees of rust or frame damage, but noted there’s more than enough metal in the group to make a few working cars. His affinity for the little cars led him to develop a method for fixing the frames as they rusted through, and says he even figured out how to graft a second-gen front end onto a first-gen Metro frame. 

Geo restomods, here we come

The Metro is about as unloved as Rad-era cars can get, but the seller has put plenty of love into collecting them. He says he’s had plenty of offers to buy just one or two of the cars, but so far nobody has stepped up to the plate for the whole lot—and that's the only way he'll part with them. At $9,000, the seller's letting go of each Metro for just $500, so there’s an epic project ahead of someone.

We know you were already thinking about it, so we'll go ahead and reaffirm: These Geos would be perfect candidates for LeMons racing. At just $500 a pop, they fit the junkyard series' budget criteria, and you wouldn't have to worry about the price of adding a cage or upgraded brakes because they both fall under the "safety equipment" category. There's no cap on spending for that, so you could even make one final boss of a car with parts from the 17 others. Stretch-Metro limo, anyone?

