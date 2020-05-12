There’s a Field Full of $500 Geo Metros in Ohio and One of You Needs to Buy Them

People collect all sorts of treasures, some more sensible than others, but what most collectors have in common is a deep passion for whatever it is they're accumulating. The seller of these Geo Metros is no exception, though his collecting days are long behind him. He's posted the remaining 18 Metros he has for sale on Facebook and a lucky buyer can pick all of them up for a song.

The seller told The Drive that his obsession with the cars began when he needed a small, light vehicle to pull behind his RV. From there, he says he kept buying them over time until, at one point, there were nearly 40 in his collection. Over time, people started calling him with leads on where to find other Metros for sale in the area. The time it took him to go from zero to dozens of Metros was just a few years, and he says he’d probably still be going strong if age—both his and that of the rust-prone cars—hadn’t gotten in the way.