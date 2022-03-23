Buy This Stunning 1998 Subaru STI 22B and Relive the Good Old Days

With deeply troubling news of Subaru calling it quits on a new WRX STI, the only STIs available going forward will be old ones and it looks like one Australian STI owner is capitalizing on this fact. Spotted for sale on Collecting Cars is quite the special edition of the Subaru's rallying icon: A 1998 22B STI.

Commonly known simply as the "22B," this special edition two-door first-gen STI was introduced to mark Subaru's 40th birthday. Key differences include a wider body, an EJ engine with displacement increased to 2.2 liters from 2.0, and unique hood, fender, bumper, and rear spoiler designs. An officially quoted 276 horsepower goes to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox, an electronically adjustable center diff, and a mechanical LSD in the rear. Bilstein suspension, an upgraded ceramic-disk clutch, and bigger 17-inch wheels further made it the ultimate STI. Four hundred were made for Japan while just 24 were made for "export markets," five of which were earmarked for Australia. According to the seller, however, this particular example was one of the 400 Japanese units but was imported to Australia in 2007.