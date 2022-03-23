Buy This Stunning 1998 Subaru STI 22B and Relive the Good Old Days

Even in the pre-pandemic, pre-inflation, pre-STI-death times, this thing would no doubt trade hands for serious money. The bid as of this writing is already sitting at the Australian equivalent of about $262,000 USD. For context, that's almost nine times what you'd pay for the new WRX. And there are four days left in the auction for the price to climb even more.
This particular example shows 18,500 miles on the odometer, just 1,300 of which were added by the current owner since they imported it to Australia 15 years ago. Save for an aftermarket double-DIN head unit with navigation, it's apparently unmodified with claims of original paint all around. The sale comes with all of this car's original literature, jack, tool kit, and spare tire. Also being thrown in is this car's admittedly very cool New South Wales vanity plate that reads "FHI 22B," with the first half clearly meant as an acronym for Fuji Heavy Industries, Subaru's former, legal corporate name. To casual observers, it probably won't even pop up on the radar as a vanity plate at all. But those who know will know.