This Very Rare Custom 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Station Wagon Could Be Yours for Just $30,000

The wagon is allegedly all original and in good condition. It's had the front fillers replaced and now has R134 converted air conditioning, which will keep you cool in more ways than one. This middle-aged Cadillac celebrated its big 40th birthday a few years ago, but it’s far from worn out, per the ad. There are only 55,000 miles on the odometer and Liotta says it still runs well and “attracts attention everywhere we go.”

Under the hood is a 500 cubic-inch (8.2-liter!) engine and automatic transmission. Inside, the Cadillac has power windows, power locks, and power seats. The first two rows are standard ‘75 Eldorado, complete with a stock dash and a fancy factory 8-track player. Hand me the Bee Gees cartridge, will you? Nah, changed my mind. This calls for Alice Cooper’s “Feed My Frankenstein.” And I mean that in the nicest way.

“So ask yourself,” Liotta says in the listing: “Do you want to have the same car as everyone else, or do you want to stand out? I’ve gone to car shows and Cadillac gatherings for almost 30 years and I’ve never seen another.”

For $30,000, this ballsy Eldorado could be yours.

