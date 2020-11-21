This Very Rare Custom 1975 Cadillac Eldorado Station Wagon Could Be Yours for Just $30,000
Only two were produced that year.
If you enjoy driving head-turners, a private seller in Middletown, New York may have something rather grande up your alley: a 1975 Cadillac Eldorado station wagon. Rockin' a 1970’s Cadillac front end and a stretched-out body that looks like Elastic Man might have converted it for himself, the long vinyl roof covers a two-door body style and three rows of leather seats. The third-row jumpseat faces backward and folds down for storage, which is unusual in itself.
According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, it was customized right after leaving the GM assembly line by Roseville, Michigan coachbuilder Wisco and delivered to the Cadillac dealer with a full warranty. The current owner, Chris Liotta, says it’s one of only two made in 1975. Needless to say, this land yacht has a pretty face and the rest is stupefying.
The wagon is allegedly all original and in good condition. It's had the front fillers replaced and now has R134 converted air conditioning, which will keep you cool in more ways than one. This middle-aged Cadillac celebrated its big 40th birthday a few years ago, but it’s far from worn out, per the ad. There are only 55,000 miles on the odometer and Liotta says it still runs well and “attracts attention everywhere we go.”
Under the hood is a 500 cubic-inch (8.2-liter!) engine and automatic transmission. Inside, the Cadillac has power windows, power locks, and power seats. The first two rows are standard ‘75 Eldorado, complete with a stock dash and a fancy factory 8-track player. Hand me the Bee Gees cartridge, will you? Nah, changed my mind. This calls for Alice Cooper’s “Feed My Frankenstein.” And I mean that in the nicest way.
“So ask yourself,” Liotta says in the listing: “Do you want to have the same car as everyone else, or do you want to stand out? I’ve gone to car shows and Cadillac gatherings for almost 30 years and I’ve never seen another.”
For $30,000, this ballsy Eldorado could be yours.
Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDDaily-Driving a 1968 Cadillac Eldorado Will Make You Feel Like You Live in a City of GoldLarson Owston loves his 1968 Baroque Gold Cadillac Eldorado so much, he drives it everywhere.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Junkyard-Rescued 1975 Pontiac Firebird Helps Its Owner Explore New HorizonsAs a 14-year-old gearhead she bought it for $200, and six years later it's running better than ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Cadillac Fleetwood Hearse Sprout Wings and Fly Over an SUVJust lick that stamp and send it!READ NOW