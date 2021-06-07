96-Year-Old Cadillac Plant To Be Demolished for New Factory Build

The Cadillac Stamping Plant has long stood as a piece of Detroit's automotive history. That's coming to an end shortly, or a new beginning, depending on your vantage point. The City of Detroit has just announced the building will be demolished to make way for a new 684,000 sq.ft. industrial building, in a project that aims to bring 450 new jobs to the area.

First built in 1925 for the Hudson Motor Company, the factory built car bodies which were sent off to a nearby plant for assembly. General Motors took over the factory in 1956, using it to produce body panels for Cadillac vehicles into the mid-1980s, before closing it down. The factory has been largely vacant since then, and entirely vacant since 2015, being only partially used by a few tenants in the intervening period. Interestingly, in its dying years, it appears that it may have been used as a warehouse for trading cards, as Google Maps photos of the location indicate thousands of hockey and baseball cards scattered around parts of the site. The presence of the cards has become somewhat of a local mystery over the years.