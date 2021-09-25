Volvo Has a New Logo

During the first few weeks of lockdown last year – April 9, 2020, to be exact – Volkswagen rolled out a new, streamlined logo. The company issued a press release, complete with a diagram and explanation of why the VW logo was flattened, focused, and simplified. If no one noticed at the time, it was probably because we were mostly bewildered about the health crisis sweeping the world.

This week, Volvo adopted a similarly smoothed-out logo in stealth mode. No press release, no announcement. The Swedish automaker opted to launch its new logo with restraint, which fits its straightforward brand pretty well. It's a departure from the previous three-dimensional, chrome-y emblem the company has adopted for several years now.