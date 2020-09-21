Someone Turned a Perfectly Okay Pontiac Fiero Into a Gross Gemballa Ripoff

Pontiac Fiero owners seem to fall into one of two camps. One looks past the General Motors brand politics to love the Fiero despite its flaws. The other sees GM's original mid-engined sports car as a shortcut to the social status that comes with supercar ownership. Unfortunately, one of the latter group has gotten their digits on an otherwise fine example of a late-production Fiero, turning the under-appreciated Pontiac into a rather difficult-to-appreciate knockoff "Gemballa."

Described by its Long Island, New York Craigslist seller as a "custom one off replica car. A must see [sic]," this Pontiac must indeed be seen to be believed. Grafted to its front end is the face of a late-production Porsche 996—a sight jarring enough on its own—but made more so by the addition of Porsche's GT2RS script down its doors.