GM's Ultra Cruise Brings Hands-Free Driving to Residential Roads

Ultra Cruise is going to be available starting in 2023, which is not far into the future at all. GM says it will be unveiled on Cadillac vehicles first, so we might expect the upcoming Celestiq to be unveiled with the technology on board. It also seems likely that the Lyriq will get the tech in a future update of the vehicle as well, perhaps when it sees its mid-cycle facelift.

Details of the system beyond its capabilities and what cars it will be available on were provided as well. It seems like some form of an advanced head-up display will sit in front of the driver to present vital statistics to them. The nature of this display is not quite clear—no detailed images were provided—although the company says it will be called the "Ultra Cruise Dynamic Display," and that it is "a freeform display directly in the driver’s line of sight." Interestingly, it seems like it might have an augmented reality component to it, with the press release stating the system "shows drivers that they and the system are seeing the same thing."

On paper, this sounds really close to full autonomy, however, the release makes it clear that Ultra Cruise is more like a very advanced version of Super Cruise, not a totally autonomous system. There will still be that five percent of scenarios where the driver is expected to have control, even if the system will eventually cover over 3.4 million miles of roads like GM says it will. As such, Ultra Cruise uses the same eye-tracking camera system like Super Cruise to ensure the driver remains attentive, even if their hands are off the wheel itself.