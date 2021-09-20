Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Is ‘Misleading and Irresponsible’: NTSB

As you might already know, Tesla sells a subscription-based upgrade to its Autopilot driver assistance programming called Full Self-Driving. It costs $199 per month, or you can purchase it once and for all for $10,000. That name also suggests the cars will be able to fully drive themselves, though that's not the case. This has been reported on in-depth since the beginning, and the National Traffic Safety Board has joined the critics' roundtable. Full Self-Driving is—and always will be—a Level 2 autonomous system. That means it can perform limited driving functions under human supervision and with a human ready to intervene at any time. It doesn't actually drive itself at all and the idea the same system could power glistening, humanoid imaginary bots is an insult to your intelligence. The new head of the NTSB, Jennifer Homendy, takes note of this, calling FSD "misleading and irresponsible" in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy

Full Self-Driving is currently in beta testing on public roads. While it's not available to every Tesla owner at present, Elon Musk reckons it's only a matter of time, which is a whole different idea and rightly has people like Homendy bothered about this thing that's called Full Self-Driving but requires human input. The NTSB takes things like testing out software that doesn't actually do what its name suggests on public roads, with members of the public in their cars, quite seriously. And while the NTSB doesn't have any law-making power to stop Tesla from releasing the beta to the public, it does investigate crashes and Tesla is on the books plenty—the last investigation into a fatal crash was announced three days ago.