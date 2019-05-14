Hundreds of Parents Named Their Babies 'Tesla' Last Year, Government Data Says

Parents sometimes give their kids weird names after weird things, or sometimes after weird people or symbolic things. And while most of us think only deranged celebrities name their kids "Apple" or "Blanket," the general public isn't free from blame. According to data released by the United States Social Security Administration, 109 parents in the U.S. named their child "Tesla" in 2018, presumably after electric automaker run by Elon Musk.

Prior to 2003, the name "Tesla" was likely referenced as the surname for Serbian-American inventor, Nikola Tesla. However, as the brand gained traction so did the trend of naming children after it. In 2018, a total of 102 girls and 7 boys received the name.

Oddly enough, 2018 wasn't even the most popular year for children to be named after the automaker. Just like Tesla's stock price, that number is down from 2017, a year when 143 children were birthed with that name. And if people weren't enough, numerous pets have also been named "Tesla" as well (just check Instagram if you don't believe us).