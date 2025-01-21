Sophisticated Folk Wear the Chevy GMT800’s Gauge Cluster on Their Wrist

It seems like every new supercar is accompanied by a matching, limited-edition watch that costs as much as a late-model crossover. Wearing your passion (and, ultimately, your money) on your wrist is a thing, but you don’t need a fat wallet to show off your love of cars. The much cheaper alternative to, say, a Ferrari-themed Richard Mille is a General Motors GMT800-inspired display for smartwatches.

While your wealthy uncle is waxing poetic about ultra-flat manual winding movements, titanium baseplates, and mainspring delta curves, you can get the time from a watch face shaped like the speedometer found in General Motors’ GMT800-generation pickups and SUVs that first hit the scene in 1999. That’s the Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban and their GMC-branded equivalents, among other trucks. The second-generation Cadillac Escalade was GMT800-based as well, but it featured a more upmarket, model-specific instrument cluster.

Mordco

Mordco, the company that designed the watch face, offers several designs. All start with a surprisingly accurate rendition of the speedometer that anyone who has ever driven a GMT800-generation truck will immediately recognize. A second needle joins the orange speedometer needle to show the time, which also appears on the odometer. The shift pattern changes from design to design. It’s either printed on the gauge face, like the speedometer numbers, or digital, like the odometer. There’s also a version of the pattern that humorously shows “PRNNNN,” and a separate variant with the updated speedometer fitted to later GMT800-based models. That one goes up to 120 mph!

The GMT800-inspired watch face is compatible with devices running Google’s Wear OS software and with Garmin devices. It doesn’t look like it can be added to Apple-powered watches yet. Pricing is surprisingly reasonable: $5! If a GMT800-gen truck isn’t fancy enough for you, the site also sells a Cadillac V-inspired watch face for the same money.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com