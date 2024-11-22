Meet the PrankPort, the Fake EV Charging Port for That One Facebook Uncle

The gift-giving season is upon us, but what you do get for the car person in your life who already has everything? Well, if they happen to be a certain kind of car person, we may have just the stocking stuffer you’re after. Meet the PrankPort: a 3D-printed magnetic charging port (available in J1772 or Tesla-style, just in case you want to troll Cybertruck owners) that you can slap right onto the sheet metal of your ICE-powered machine.

The Amazon listing describes it as “perfect for parking in EV spots and getting hilarious reactions,” noting its “authentic” design that will surely “create viral-worthy moments.” However, in a world where multiple all-electric full-size pickups exist, we’re forced to question the shelf life of this particular joke. But if you look at the PrankPort’s viral marketing strategy, this little rubber doodad could be employed for other purposes, like, say, ICE-ing EV drivers.

At this point, we feel compelled to remind everybody that ICE-ing is not only douchey, but in some places, a great way to lighten your wallet. Don’t do it. And sure, you could probably get away with using something like this just to sneak in and out of the local grocery store once or twice without being caught, but like any “life hack” at someone else’s expense, it’s just an excuse to tell yourself that you’re not really being an asshole.

But perhaps we’re being overly negative. Surely this could be employed for some useful—or if not useful, at least innocuous—purpose? One could potentially use it as a holster for a home charging cable, say, attached to a beer fridge, tool chest, or four-post lift. Or perhaps the EV community could try to make it their own. Who knows? This could be the next Jeep Duck or Camaro Shark.

If you have a clever idea for repurposing the PrankPort, we’d love to hear it—the dumber, the better. In the meantime, let’s keep the “pranking” to a minimum, shall we?

