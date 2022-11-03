3,100-Mile 2002 Chevy Tahoe For Sale on Bring a Trailer Again With World’s Okayest Photos

Among the droves of GMT800 Chevy Tahoes that have traveled 200,000 miles or more, there's one that's been stashed away for the better part of 20 years. It's a 2002 Z71 model and, wouldn't you know it, it's for sale. The odometer shows just 3,113 miles, and while you might think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, this is actually the third time it's been listed on Bring a Trailer in the past year.

It currently resides in New Jersey, which is where it was sold new. The trademark pewter paint looks to be in stellar shape, while the two-tone interior's condition vouches for the extremely low mileage count. I don't think that carpet has ever seen a dirty boot. I could go on explaining what a new 2002 Chevy Tahoe is like with the 5.3-liter V8, 4L80E automatic, and four-wheel drive, but surely you get the picture.

While we're talking about pictures, the ones included in the auction ad remind me of something from Craigslist. I can't knock the seller—they've got a 3,100-mile Tahoe and I definitely don't—but it's thrown a flag for the Bring a Trailer crowd that's used to professional images and paint thickness gauges. The main complaint is that the undercarriage has its fair share of surface rust, and while some of it is clearly visible in the previous listing from July, it appears to have gotten worse.

The seller is reassuring everyone in the comments that "the surface rust is not an issue." They also add that there's no mold to be found anywhere. Both are common in vehicles that live in wet climates, even when they're stored under a roof, and I'd wager that there's no real reason to be concerned by it. That said, if you plan on driving it at all, it might be wise to replace most of the seals as they can fall victim to dry rot. The tires, meanwhile, show a 2021 date code.

At the time of writing, there are four days left on the auction and the first bid of $22,002 remains the only one so far. It was scooped up in July for $31,999 after failing to meet the reserve in December 2021 with a high bid of $33,000. It's tough to say how much it will go for this time, but the GMT800 is gaining collector cred as nice examples get rarer by the day. It might not be a Quadrasteer model, but truthfully, 2002 models don't get much newer than this.