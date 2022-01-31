What the Hell Is This Old Chevy Tahoe Doing in the New Halo Trailer?

The second explanation is that I am totally wrong and that there is, in fact, still a Chevy GMT800 Tahoe kicking around 500 years from now and quite possibly on another planet. They're that reliable. It means that once humans discovered space travel, someone somewhere was on their way to set up a base on another planet, took stock of what they could bring in their shuttle with them, and decided on the ol' family Tahoe—a great, great, great, great, great-grandparent's prized possession, a relic of a time when people still used fossil fuels to get around.
More likely, however, is that GM established a military contract with UNSC, and what we're seeing is a UNSC-spec military Tahoe.
The Tahoe didn't escape the notice of user supreme_leader_snork on Reddit either, who posted a thread asking the same question. The Tahoe "doesn't make sense," God_Damnit_Nappa argued in the replies. "Everyone knows the Toyota Hilux is the indestructible vehicle of choice."
Anyway, it's a mystery and I can't wait to watch the show next month and get some answers.
But now that I have you, let's appreciate the trailer for a hot second. It looks awesome.
The energy swords? Sick.
Cortana? Extremely not sick. What the fuck.
The Jackals? Sick
and with what look like energy swords of their own?
Covenant High Prophets? Sick.
You can see the full trailer below. Halo starts streaming on Paramount+ on March 24.