What the Hell Is This Old Chevy Tahoe Doing in the New Halo Trailer?

Yesterday was big. Yesterday finally saw the drop of the official Halo trailer, which will stream next month on Paramount+. I have been waiting literal years for something like this to happen—a big-budget, live-action Halo movie (but I'll accept a TV show as well)—so needless to say I'm very excited. During my 56th rewatch of the trailer, however, I noticed something. What in the world is this second-gen Chevrolet Tahoe doing on a different planet in the 26th century?

If you aren't familiar at all with Halo and its universe, allow me to briefly explain. By the 26th century, humans have achieved intergalactic travel and, as a result, have settled across multiple planets. In 2525, we are attacked by an alien alliance called the Covenant. The series (in the first game, Halo: Combat Evolved, anyway) picks up not long after that, where the United Nations Space Command—or UNSC—and Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 are both fighting for humanity's very survival. Now, be warned: Paramount+'s series won't be canonical; it'll follow a different timeline than the one we're used to in the games, now dubbed the Silver Timeline.

Still, it was very surprising to me when I saw the Tahoe parked in the background of a deathmatch between Master Chief and two Elite warriors, taking place on what seems to be some kind of military base. I've screenshotted and GIFFed the instance for you so you may join me in my astonishment.