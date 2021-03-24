There's no better excuse for stringing together a series of well-choreographed ass-kickings like a revenge plot. Cars have reason to seek vengeance in the fighting arena, too; that Lexus LS-lookalike suffered mightily at the hands of players in a bonus stage of Street Fighter II. Letting this injustice stand would've been an insult to car-kind everywhere, which may be why in late 1996, a car embarked on a quest for comeuppance, entering the arena in Fighters Megamix for the Sega Saturn.

A tournament fighting game released when that genre was at its peak in the arcades and on home consoles, Fighters Megamix combined characters from previous Sega fighting titles Fighting Vipers and Virtua Fighter 2, plus a host of other Sega properties. One of those other games was its arcade smash hit Daytona USA, whose hero car, the "Hornet" stock car, could be unlocked by beating the game's "Secrets" mode.