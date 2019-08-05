Video: NHRA Harley-Davidson Rider Beau Layne Suffers Violent Crash at 215 MPH

NHRA Top Fuel racer Beau Layne was hospitalized after losing control of his Harley-Davidson racing motorcycle during his qualifying run at the NHRA Northwest Nationals on Friday at Pacific Raceways in Washington.

According to reports, Layne made a pass at 215.86 miles per hour with his bike's front wheel in the air the entire way. Layne's handlebars were at a slight angle while up in the air, so when the front wheel touched the ground it caused him to careen across the drag strip and into the opposite wall. The young rider fell off the motorcycle as a result of the impact and had to be immediately helped by emergency crews.

Layne's collision was violent, but he stood up after coming to a halt to show that had no life-threatening injuries. Pain in his arm, however, meant that Layne was sent to a nearby hospital according to Autoweek, where he reportedly went into surgery. Though his current condition is not officially known, Layne's fellow NHRA competitor Ron Capps detailed Layne's injuries in a video posted to social media.