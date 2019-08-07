2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 Review: The Punk Rock Revival Motorcycling Needs

The steel and aluminum trellis frame, similar to Ducati's Monster, is rigid and razor-sharp. The adjustable Sachs shocks and dampers are taut enough to drop a knee but soft enough for those repeat wheelies. Never once did I come down feeling like I was about to lose the front end, a major risk for any novice hooligan. And the apexes—oh, the apexes. Those of a certain height will understand that it can be difficult to fully lean into a corner without feeling like you're about to grind a hole in your leathers. Superbikes are for horse jockeys, but not the Hypermotard. The tall 34.2-inch seat, low center of gravity, and slightly upturned handlebars—along with the chassis, suspension, and brakes—make it feel balanced even if you're eligible for the NBA.

At the same time, the Ducati can become more respectable. More subdued. With a modicum of self-control, it’s less a chain-smoking degenerate and more a member of civil society—like how Henry Rollins transformed himself from the debaucherous frontman of Black Flag into a television star, podcast host, and guest judge on the absolutely fabulous RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In its more mundane settings, the Hypermotard is perfectly happy with donning a suit and being used as a normal mode of transportation—even punk rockers have to sometimes conform. Still, that's a societal mask. This bike would much rather show off its anarchy tattoos.