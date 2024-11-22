Custom 1973 Barracuda Lando Norris Drove to Austin F1 Race Is Up for Grabs on eBay

Remember that custom 1973 Plymouth Barracuda Lando Norris drove to the United States Formula 1 Grand Prix last month? Y’know, the one outfitted with modern goodies, wrapped in Papaya Orange, and signed by the McLaren driver? Well, it’s now up for grabs on eBay, and its proceeds will go to charity.

The muscle car is the culmination of the eBay x McLaren F1 partnership, given that the online auction giant is one of the F1 team’s major sponsors. For the Austin round, the two came together to transform a “near-stock” Barracuda into a car worthy of an F1 championship contender. As awesome as old-school muscle cars are, the car required some updating.

Sign up for The Drive Daily Get the latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

eBay

With input from McLaren, eBay Motors flexed its “Guaranteed Fit” tool to find the appropriate parts for the build. For starters, the stock car was silver, so it had to be wrapped to the team’s hue. Then, it got a round of exterior updates, like period-appropriate wheels and tires, updated headlights, tail lights, and side markers, a cool classic wood steering wheel, and a serious detail.

The improvements weren’t just skin deep, as the Plymouth also received a coilover conversion on all four wheels, forged front and rear disc brakes, and—to help Lando feel a bit more snug while traversing the Texas hill country—racing-style bucket seats. New performance headers and an exhaust system were also installed, making what was an already loud-looking package even louder.

eBay

The Barracuda’s only standalone modifications you can’t buy on eBay are Lando’s signature on the dash, and the fact that this car was personally driven by him during the Austin weekend. So, those will definitely be a talking point wherever you drive the papaya beauty.

If you’re interested in bringing this home, you can check out the online listing, which at the time of writing sits at $70,200 with two days left. More importantly, perhaps, all proceeds go to the Society of Women Engineers charity. If you happen to be in Vegas for the F1 race, you can see the car in person at the Virgin Curio Hotel—and you can also say hello to me if ya want. Happy Bidding.

eBay

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com