Lando Norris Rolls Up to US Grand Prix in a Custom 1973 Plymouth Barracuda

There’s a Formula 1 grand prix happening in Austin, Texas this weekend, which means it’s time for the world’s most European series to try its hand at being American. In addition to the inevitable cowboy hats, cowboy boots, and perhaps even some janky Southern accents, the McLaren F1 team is rounding out the sport’s good ol’ boy cosplay with a car for its rising ace Lando Norris: this custom 1973 Plymouth Barracuda.

eBay

Built in collaboration with eBay Motors with parts purchased exclusively from the online marketplace, Norris himself drove up to Circuit of the Americas on Thursday in this very car.

Starting out as a “near-stock” ‘Cuda, McLaren had input into its “extensive upgrades” that included front and rear coilover suspension, forged disc brakes all around, period-appropriate wheels and tires, performance headers, a new exhaust, bucket seats, a classic wood steering wheel, and updated headlights and taillights. Of course, it’s also been wrapped in McLaren’s signature papaya hue. As fans know, this isn’t the first time McLaren painted an icon of American muscle orange.

eBay

McLaren has found itself having quite a good season, with the team currently leading the Constructors’ Championship by 41 points and Norris in second place, 52 points behind defending champion Max Verstappen. Including this weekend’s skirmish in Texas, the British driver has six races to close the gap—another one of which will take place in America, the Las Vegas GP in late November.

Anywho, the team’s custom Plymouth will be on display all weekend at the eBay x McLaren Garage at COTA’s Fan Field. Check it out if you’re going to the race.

