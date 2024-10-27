2025 Lincoln Navigator Is the Only American Car With a Starting Price Over $100K

If luxury were based solely on price, then the 2025 Lincoln Navigator would be the most opulent American-made vehicle on the market. Its cost of admission is $101,990, and that’s just to start.

Before you pick up your pitchforks, yes, we know there are plenty of cars, trucks, and SUVs built in the U.S. that carry a six-figure price tag. Though to get to that esteemed price point, the vehicle is generally a fully loaded top-of-the-line trim or a special derivative of the base model.

For example, a Lucid Air Sapphire that boasts a staggering 1,234 horsepower and a 1.89-second 0-60 mph time costs an equally staggering $250,500. But backtrack to the base model, and the Pure starts at $71,400—a fraction of the fully-equipped Sapphire. All prices mentioned include the manufacturer’s destination fee.

Sticking with EVs, a Rivian R1S Ascend with a triple-motor AWD configuration will set you back $107,700. If ascending isn’t on your to-do list, then you can try your luck on the bottom rung with the R1S Adventure model, which starts at $77,700.

Okay, EVs are generally more expensive to start than an ICE-equipped ride. Whadda we got on that front? The Chevy Corvette Z06 ($113,795) and Ford Mustang GTD ($325,000)? Well, drop the Z06 and GTD, and your icons starter kits cost $69,995 and $33,515, respectively.

Fine, we’ll take a look at the General. Nope. Nada. All have sub-$100K starting points. Sierras and Yukons aren’t even close. Not even those wearing Denali badges start that high. Oh, thinking GMC Hummer EV? Good guess, but both the truck and SUV miss the six-figure mark with a starting MSRP of $98,845. Over at Cadillac, the entry-level Escalade is priced at $89,590. To get near the Navigator dollars, you’re already moving up to the blacked-out Sport RWD model ($101,385) and still have some change to spare.

But how’d the Lincoln Navigator, let alone any Lincoln, get so high in price? The base 2024 Navigator Premiere started at $85,260, but that trim was dropped for 2025. Next in line is the Reserve, which, comparing models to models, now costs just $4,300 extra.

Considering that the 2025 Navigator is a complete redesign with a substantial list of standard features, including a 48-inch panoramic infotainment screen, a four-grand markup might as well be pennies. This new “entry-level” model also comes with Wi-Fi, BlueCruise, a 3D sound system, a pano roof, and an in-car spa experience—nothing bare bones here.



So, yes, the new Navigator is not a cheap ticket, but its price offers a full luxury experience as opposed to paying just to get in the door.