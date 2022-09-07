The Fanciest Lincoln Navigator Is a China-Only Model With a Tea Set

Lincoln has released an ultra-luxury version of its Navigator SUV in China, going far beyond the top trims available in the US, reports CarBuzz.

The vehicle in question is the Navigator One, built solely for the Chinese market in a limited edition of only 30 units. Revealed at the Chengdu Motor Show last week, it's based on the Navigator L long-wheelbase model, but turns the luxury up to 11.

In the Chinese market, legroom is seen as the ultimate luxury feature. On that measure, the Navigator One delivers in spades. The entire rear of the SUV has been turned into a luxurious, opulent cocoon.

Where one would usually expect to see humble third-row seats, Lincoln has instead installed a mighty pair of captain's chairs that wouldn't look out of place in a first-class airliner cabin. They're fully-reclinable and plushly appointed, and even the tallest passengers should have no problem getting comfortable.

Other touches ape those you might see on a Maybach or Rolls-Royce. There's starlight LEDs built into the roof liner, along with swirling piping on the upholstery throughout the car. There's also the two-tone paint, with a rich purple on top paired with a pale metallic blue below. The SUV rides on 22" wheels in a complementary silver/purple colorway.

A uniquely Chinese touch in the interior is the Jian ware tea set. There's even a grate on the console for pouring away tea, as is common in Chinese serving practice, and a teapot that rises up out of the console.

Lincoln hasn't revealed any mechanical specs for the Navigator One, as they're really beside the point for the intended audience. It's expected that the Navigator One features the same drivetrain as other models, with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 delivering 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Overall, it's an example of just how far Lincoln is willing to go to impress top-tier luxury buyers in the vital Chinese market. Expect big captain's chairs in the rear cabin to become an increasingly popular feature in ultraluxury SUVs in future.