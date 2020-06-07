North Carolina Race Track Wants to Allow Spectators on Grounds of 'Peaceful Protest'

Just like those on the international level, small-town race tracks have faced uncertainty throughout 2020. Governments have put guidelines in place to prevent large gatherings of people with the threat of COVID-19 still looming, and several facilities have voiced their opposing opinions on the matter. The guidelines haven't stopped all tracks, either, as hundreds of people pile in, shoulder to shoulder, many without masks or any sort of personal protective equipment. In turn, the fight between race organizers and state officials continues.

That's especially true of North Carolina's Ace Speedway, who was previously protected from punishment under the First Amendment. See, rather than the average 2,000 fans turning up to watch a race, they were considered to be a part of peaceful protests. Now, however, state governor Roy Cooper is demanding that crowds be limited to 25 people, or the speedway could face legal consequences.

Governor Cooper previously called the two races that have already taken place at Ace Speedway “dangerous and reckless," according to Short Track Scene. Although the facility has been conducting temperature checks at the gates, as well as requiring fans to complete health screening forms, Governor Cooper doesn't believe that's enough.