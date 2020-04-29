Father and Son Build Scale Model Eldora Speedway Because They Miss Racing

Stevens and his son utilized the octagonal sheet for the track's foundation and put clips in the shape of an oval to fasten down the outside walls. Once the barriers were fitted, it was time for another coat of paint to recreate the look of Eldora IRL. With stickers bearing the track's name at each corner, it was time to lay down the racing surface.

They decided it was only right to use dirt from the actual Eldora Speedway, and they already had a bucket of the precious material from last year's World 100 late model race. The track surface was then molded around the infield barrier, which houses nearly a dozen haulers and an entire heat's worth of additional cars, waiting to hit the shrunken half-miler.

Just like at the full-size speedway, it requires plenty of care and attention. Soaking the dirt with water solved the cracking problem, at least intermittently, though Stevens says he had to do so between each heat race. A Facebook commenter suggested mixing the water with dish detergent, and that seems to have done the trick for longer-lasting moisture.

Luckily, they also have a scaled-down sprayer truck should the track need maintenance here and there.