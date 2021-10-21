2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Review: Worth the $26,095 Price Tag

If You Have the Cash, Do It
I spent most of my time with the Ducati exploring the off-road trails that encircle my house and during it all, I didn’t yearn a single time for one of its competitors. Not the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R ($18,599), the Harley-Davidson Pan America ($17,319), or BMW’s ubiquitous R 1250 GS Adventure ($20,195). And as you can see, you can get a motorcycle in this class for a lot less, but they just don’t bring the same giggle-inducing mania and outright performance of the Ducati.
The 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S actually shares a lot in common with my Benchmade Adamas pocket knife; it’s a superbly constructed piece of kit. Razor-sharp, built to endure the apocalypse, and backed by a lifetime warranty, the Benchmade is also really expensive. But as I said in my review, it may just be the last pocket knife you ever buy. For motorcycles, and for me at least, that's this Ducati.
Yes, it’s wildly expensive at $26,095. But you get a motorcycle that can conquer anything you or I could ever throw at it and more, seriously, and it’s backed by the company’s 4Ever unlimited mileage, four-year warranty plan to ensure you rack up serious mileage each and every time the moment strikes and you head off to your local state park or Budapest.
Go nuts. The first thing to break won’t be the Ducati. Well, maybe its mirrors. But nothing important.
