2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S Review: Worth the $26,095 Price Tag

While UTVs of all kinds bespeckle the trails around where I live, most of the riders I’ve seen kicking up dust through the Wasatch-Cache mountain range just use dirtbike-based enduros—think Husqvarna 501, Honda CRFs, Yamahas of all sorts, and Kawasaki’s classic KLR platform. What I haven’t really seen are any actual adventure motorcycles (ADV) blazing the trails. Enter the B-2 Spirit of the ADV segment: the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S.

An absence of ADVs could be for very specific reasons, i.e. a full-size ADV might not be well-suited for such technical trails. Nimbler motorcycles can skip across boulders and run over silty sand without sinking and heaps of horsepower and torque aren’t really necessary. I mean, during my time with the Honda CRF450RX, I wasn’t hurting for more. I did keep asking myself though, “What happens when you bring out the big guns?”

The Multistrada V4 S costs $26,095 and comes with a grocery list of kit, including adaptive cruise-control, semi-active suspension, keyless start, hill-start assist, heated grips and seat, many riding modes, a crash cage, blind-spot monitoring, knobby tires, 170 horsepower and 90 pound-feet of torque, and countless other items that are actually too numerous to list. It also weighs a whopping 529 pounds without me, a 215-pound (ish), 6’4” human meat bag.