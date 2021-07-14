2022 Honda CRF450RX Review: A Punchy Race Bike You Can Adventure With

There’s something about getting dirty, kicking up sand and moss, running through aspens (birch for all you non-Utahns), and venturing off into the woods that I find so addictive. I think we all feel called to adventures in the wild after more than a year of lockdowns. And though hikes and long walks are fun, my personal penchant remains firmly in the two-wheel realm with bikes like the 2022 Honda CRF450RX. Motorcycles offer more freedom to explore the world than just about any other vehicle—sorry, Ford Bronco. There’s no fire-road, OHV trail, city-street curb, or transcontinental path that can stop a good motorcycle, at least not with the right equipment and preparation. And the CRF450RX—the company’s motocross-spec four-stroke, not-road-legal dirt bike—has all the right equipment.

Jonathon Klein Now that's a livery

The CRF450RX is meant for blitzing dirt tracks around the country, beating competitors for motocross dominance, and wowing crowds with double-backflips, seat grabs, and other tricks during events like Nitro Circus. Overlanding, exploring, or however you’d describe into the wild riding isn't exactly what Honda envisioned for this motocross badass. That was exactly my vision, though. 2022 Honda CRF450RX: By the Numbers Base price : $10,299

: $10,299 Powertrain : 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke | constant-mesh 5-speed manual

: 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke | constant-mesh 5-speed manual Horsepower : 54

: 54 Torque : 33 lb-ft

: 33 lb-ft Curb weight : 251 pounds

: 251 pounds Wheelbase : 58.3 inches

: 58.3 inches Seat height : 38 inches

: 38 inches Quick take: Power here, power there, adventure everywhere.

Jonathon Klein Time to explore.

What Is It? Released this year but billed as a '22 model, the CRF450RX saw a few updates from the previous iteration, including new suspension settings for increased usability and deflection off rocks and the occasional tree limb, a forged aluminum side stand, an 18-inch rear wheel, and a sprocket with one more tooth than its CRF450R sibling (50 versus 49). The 449cc engine remains mostly a carryover and keeps its wild low to mid-range torque, though it does get new ECU maps for better balance and more linear power delivery. Additional credentials for the CRF450RX include an electric start—no kicking needed—Showa adjustable shocks (front and rear) that provide user presets for spring preload, rebound, and compression damping; 12.2 to 12.3 front and rear inches of usable suspension travel; a 38-inch seat height; and a 2.1-gallon fuel tank that I routinely depleted. I live in Northern Utah with access to some of the world’s best OHV trails that climb thousands of feet through the Wasatch-Uinta Mountains. How could I not take this go-fast dirt bike exploring and see if, even outside its designed use, it could be the ultimate adventure rig?

Jonathon Klein Poof.

Home Track Before I ventured off into the wilderness, I figured riding around my neighborhood’s pockmarked gravel roads—along with playing within our gravel and dirt yard—would provide a good baseline for comparison. My initial impression? Probably a bunch of giggling. Weighing just 251 pounds with all the essential fluids—average for the 450 segment—the CRF450RX feels like a feather after riding road bikes for the last year or so. It’s nimble and the knobby Dunlop Geomax AT81 tires make for such easy corner work you’ll wonder if it’s somehow bonded to the dirt below you. All you have to do is lean the CRF450RX itself—this isn’t a road bike—twist the throttle and you’re off hurtling toward the next turn. That forward push, thanks to an incredibly snappy throttle, can only be described as “brisk” in polite company. Power feels as if it were electric, as wherever you are in the motorcycle’s gearing and rpm range, you have access to all of its 55 horsepower and 35 pound-feet of torque. It’s geared exceptionally well and, along with the Dunlops gripping every scrap of dirt beneath them, made for some hellacious fun when I was running our home’s new dirt bike course—an acre-ish counter-clockwise "track" that goes up one side’s bark embankment, around the garage on gravel, down a valley, up a silt hill/jump, and runs around my kids' playset.

Jonathon Klein Tires are everything on a motorcycle.