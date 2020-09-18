The Drive Interview: Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman Take the Long Way Up on Electric Harleys

It's the longest trip ever attempted on an electric motorcycle, one that required Rivian to install a new string of fast-chargers along the planned route—a rural charging network that will now serve the people of the region, as McGregor pointed out to me.

It's all documented in Apple TV’s new series, The Long Way Up, which debuts today, Sept. 18. Ahead of that, The Drive had a chance to talk to McGregor and Boorman about their trip.

Once you’ve been around the world and down its length on a motorcycle, there really isn’t anywhere left to go but up . So it goes with Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman and their third globe-trotting adventure, a follow-up to the epic journeys documented in 2004’s The Long Way Round and 2007’s The Long Way Down. This time, McGregor and Boorman are making it even harder on themselves, taking a pair of electric Harley-Davidson LiveWire motorcycles transformed into dual-sport adventure bikes and a pair of Rivian RT1 electric pickup trucks from Ushuaia in the southernmost tip of Argentina, up through South America, Central America, into Mexico, and ending in Los Angeles, California.

More importantly, the pair hopes the show will give people a new appreciation for where electric vehicle technology is at this moment, and the kinds of eco-conscious adventures that are already possible in far-flung areas of our increasingly fragile environment. With the right planning, of course. (One quick note: this interview has been edited for clarity, and it's also a lot better when you read McGregor’s copy in his Scottish burr.) Jon Alain Guzik: You’ve been around and down, why decide to go up this time? Ewan McGregor: Really once you've experienced that sort of adventure travel like we’ve done, it's sort of in you. I just find myself thinking about it a lot. If I'm at work or I'm sitting there between takes, or I am sitting in my trailer or whatever, I find myself daydreaming about a ribbon of road coming at me from somewhere. I just love it as a way of life. There were moments towards the end of this trip that I said to Charley, that I could do this forever, I feel like I could keep going. You could just keep riding your bike not knowing where you're going on forever and If it wasn't for the people that you love at home, that would be an interesting way of life. It’s something that you can’t help. I love it. JAG: Why the long pause between the trips and the shows? EW: It'd been over 12 years since we did The Long Way Down, our trip down through the African continent back in 2007. I just think it was about time, you know. We'd sort of slightly drifted apart just because I’d moved to America, Charley was very busy and whenever I was in Britain, he seemed to be away on one of his bike trips and making another show and I kept missing him. We've sort of lost touch with each other a little bit. Then Charley had a very bad accident, a motorcycle accident in Portugal, and it was a very difficult recovery. That was sort of a wake-up call to me that we mustn't let this friendship—this very special relationship to me—drift. Thankfully because of Charley's accident, that meant he was housebound for some time, so whenever I was in London, that meant I was able to see him. [Chuckles]

JAG: Charley, you were in quite a few different wrecks over the years. Personally, I got into a pretty bad wreck years ago, outside of Mugello on a Ducati and since then, I've kind of had the yips whenever I got on the bike. How did you persevere and decide, I'm going to do this? Not just get on a bike again, but go basically 13,000 miles on an electric motorcycle? Charley Boorman: When I did have the accident, you know, I remember waking up in the morning and I was in Portuguese hospital. I'd had a lot of surgery—both my legs were smashed up, my right hand had broken bones. I had three big casts on three limbs of my body and I was feeling really, really, really very sorry for myself and thinking, if only I had this, or only I had done that. Then I noticed the guy beside me and then he wasn't in a very good way at all and it was at that moment that I kind of realized that actually, these are just some broken bones and I'll get through this. Even though it was touch and go—I thought I’d lose a leg—but that seemed ok but I kept thinking, you know what, I just want to get back on the motorbike. That was my therapy, to get back on the motorbike. And then I obviously had to have the second one, the second accident, where I really smashed myself up in South Africa. With that one, I don't remember anything. It was hours and hours and hours later that I actually woke up, but again, I wanted to get back on the motorbike. Then Ewan was in town when I was in town and he came over and stayed for a while and we started talking and as Ewan said, we had kind of drifted apart a little bit, just because we're on different sides of the pond. But we just picked up from where we left off, and we're just having a laugh again and then, of course, we started talking about motorbikes and then we started thinking, well, what about that long way up? Then we got Russ and Dave our two producers and partners and then Russ floated the idea of maybe going electric and that was it really.

