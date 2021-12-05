Lucchese Boots, Crash Jewelry: Holiday Car Swag You Didn't Know You Needed

On the sports car side, Crash Jewelry uses discarded hoods, doors, or quarter panels from a luxury car body shop and creates bling. I bought two bracelets from the company–both Ferrari cuffs–last year and I wear them often. Some of the choices in the Crash shop include cuff links, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces made from Rolls-Royce, Maserati, Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Aston Martin, and others. The new BMW M Livery cuff may be the next one on my list.
Any of these are much preferred to Mopar's intentionally-ugly holiday sweater. Unless, of course, that's your thing.
