Lucchese Boots, Crash Jewelry: Holiday Car Swag You Didn't Know You Needed

These aren't cheap, but they're definitely unique.

By Kristin V. Shaw
Ram boots
Ram Trucks
Sure, you can buy your favorite wrencher a new tool of some kind for the holidays. Or maybe a stick a GloveBox subscription for your teenager under the tree in the hopes that they’ll take the hint and shine up their dirty car. The Drive has a whole list of items you could get for the novice off-roaders in your family so check that out too.

For those who want to wear their enthusiast badge in the form of apparel and jewelry, here are a few ideas including a high-end set of truck-matching boots and jewelry made from cast-off sheet metal from a luxury car body shop. No judgement if you decide you want these for yourself instead of gifting them to someone else.

Stellantis

Let’s talk about the boots first, because this is something I’ve never seen before: Ram Trucks teamed up with Lucchese and created five styles of Ram-branded boots based on the design of the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition. The Lucchese brand is known for high-quality (and often high-dollar) boots here in Texas and beyond; based in El Paso, Lucchese was founded by Italian immigrants in San Antonio well over a century ago.

These are no starter kicks; the least expensive of the lineup is $695. At the top of the line is a pair of $2,500 men’s boots made partially from alligator hide. (Am I the only one imagining that someone had to wrestle the alligator before turning it into footwear?) Each boot is marked with “Ram” or “Longhorn” so there’s no doubt which truck you’re standing for.

Crash Jewelry
Crash Jewelry
Crash Jewelry

On the sports car side, Crash Jewelry uses discarded hoods, doors, or quarter panels from a luxury car body shop and creates bling. I bought two bracelets from the company–both Ferrari cuffs–last year and I wear them often. Some of the choices in the Crash shop include cuff links, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces made from Rolls-Royce, Maserati, Audi, Mercedes, Porsche, Aston Martin, and others. The new BMW M Livery cuff may be the next one on my list.

Any of these are much preferred to Mopar's intentionally-ugly holiday sweater. Unless, of course, that's your thing. 

What's on your list? Comment below or send a note to kristin.shaw@thedrive.com.

