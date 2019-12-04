Dodge’s CPO Warranty: What You Need to Know

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you're in the market for a used Dodge Charger, Challenger, Ram or other models, you have the option of purchasing a vehicle with a certified pre-owned warranty. A CPO warranty protects you against factory-related defects that may occur within the lifespan of the warranty.

Buying a used car can be nerve-wracking because you don't always know the condition or history of the vehicle you're purchasing. Our review examines the ins and outs of Dodge's certified pre-owned vehicle warranty, so you’re prepared if you decide to buy a used vehicle from the dealer and a component fails.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 months or 3,000 miles (from the expiration of the bumper-to-bumper warranty)

: 3 months or 3,000 miles (from the expiration of the bumper-to-bumper warranty) Powertrain Coverage : 7 years or 100,000 miles

: 7 years or 100,000 miles Roadside Assistance: Yes

Pros

Long powertrain duration.

Coverage is transferable to a subsequent owner.

Added perks such as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Cons

Very short bumper-to-bumper coverage duration.

$100 deductible required per warranted repair.

BETTER EXTENDED COVERAGE WITH ENDURANCE

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with an Endurance extended warranty. Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically. Best of all, an Endurance plan isn’t limited by a vehicle’s mileage or age, so you can cover your vehicle no matter what.

Warranty In-Depth

Dodge is a brand of FCA US LLC alongside Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram. Its certified pre-owned program comes with a three-month or 3,000-mile extension on the bumper-to-bumper warranty called the Maximum Care Warranty. If the new vehicle's basic limited warranty has expired, the 3,000-mile Maximum Care limited warranty kicks in at the time of purchase.

A bumper-to-bumper basic warranty covers nearly every component on the vehicle (inside and out) from the body to the electrical system. Extended bumper-to-bumper warranty deals are available through a Dodge dealership if you are interested in the automaker’s certified upgrade plans.

In addition to bumper-to-bumper coverage, the CPO program provides a seven-year or 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty for used vehicles. This is two years longer than the factory powertrain warranty of five years or 100,000 miles for newer vehicles. The powertrain warranty covers components such as the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

In order to be eligible for a CPO warranty, Dodge models must have fewer than 75,000 miles on the odometer and be five model years old or newer. The eligible vehicles undergo a 125-point inspection, and new owners receive a CARFAX vehicle history report.

Dodge's warranties are transferable to a private party. Each warrantable service visit requires a $100 deductible.

Additional Coverage

If you elect to buy a Dodge with a CPO warranty, you have access to 24-hour roadside assistance. If your vehicle breaks down, you will receive help with a flat tire, battery jump-start, gas delivery, towing, and other issues such as lockout services. The program covers up to $100 per occurrence, and services are provided by the Cross Country Motor Club, Inc.

In addition, if your vehicle is being serviced for covered repairs, you will receive rental car coverage of $35 per day with a maximum of $175.

Finally, all Dodge CPO vehicles come with a complimentary three-month trial of SiriusXM satellite radio.

What We Like

Where Dodge's CPO program really stands out is the length of its powertrain warranty. It's one of the best in the industry alongside competitors such as Honda and Toyota. The factory powertrain warranty is five years or 100,000 miles, and the CPO warranty expands that an additional two years to seven years or 100,000 miles.

Another benefit is that the warranty is transferable to another owner should you decide to sell your Dodge before the coverage expires. This can increase the vehicle’s resale value.

We also like the inclusion of 24-hour roadside assistance, such as flat tire services, towing services, and battery-jump assistance, as well as car rental allowance. These added perks can be very helpful if your car unexpectedly breaks down or takes a couple of days to be repaired. The free three-month trial of satellite radio is also a bonus.

What We Don’t Like

The biggest complaint we have with the Dodge certified pre-owned program is the extremely short 3,000-mile Maximum Care Warranty. Once the original bumper-to-bumper warranty expires, there is only a three-month or 3,000-mile extension on top of it. It's one of the shortest in the industry, as most automakers provide at least one year of additional coverage, if not more.

Another drawback is the $100 deductible for warranted repairs. This can add up if your vehicle requires more than one repair over the lifespan of the warranty. In comparison, many automakers have no deductible.

Common Repair Costs

Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Dodge vehicles:

Dodge Avenger: Fuel injector replacement ($1,391-$1,535)

Dodge Magnum: Airbag control module replacement ($592-$607)

Dodge Magnum: Power steering pump replacement ($409-$442)

FAQs

Q. What does Dodge’s CPO warranty cover?

A. Dodge’s CPO warranty includes bumper-to-bumper coverage that lasts for three months or 3,000 miles, whichever comes first. It also includes powertrain coverage that runs for seven years or 100,000 miles. These warranties cover factory defects related to thousands of components on your Dodge truck, SUV, or car.

Q. What does the Dodge 100,000-mile warranty cover?

A. All-new Dodge vehicles come with a five-year, 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. CPO vehicles provide the same protection for seven years or 100,000 miles. The 100,000-mile CPO powertrain limited warranty covers parts and labor related to repairing engine, transmission, and drive system components.

Q. Does Ram offer a warranty?

A. Brand new Dodge Ram vehicles come with a five-year, 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for diesel vehicles and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for gas vehicles. If you choose to get a certified pre-owned Ram, the powertrain warranty is seven years or 100,000 miles.

Is Dodge’s CPO Warranty Worth It?

Even though Dodge's CPO warranty provides minimum bumper-to-bumper protection, all vehicles are subjected to a stringent certification process that should weed out any issues before the vehicle is approved for sale.

The length of the powertrain warranty alone sets the automaker apart from some of its rivals. Should you decide to buy a used Dodge Viper or Ram certified pre-owned vehicle, the CPO warranty should provide adequate protection against unexpected repair bills.

If you want additional protection, you can always purchase an extended warranty, such as Added Care Plus, provided through Mopar for additional peace of mind.

More Information

Here are a few more resources you can use:

Get More Protection with Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

You don’t have to rely on the automaker to give you vehicle coverage that actually saves you money. In fact, most factory extended warranties fall short of customer expectations. When you think your vehicle is covered for an unexpected repair or needed service, you will likely find the factory warranty falls short.

A plan with Endurance, on the other hand, is much more comprehensive since it actually covers things beyond factory defects and flaws. So, if you want real coverage, it’s time to check out Endurance.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655.