Just as endorphins are released when you twist your wrist, so too do they flood your frontal cortex as you click "Buy It Now" while purchasing new gear for the motorcyclist you love. And whether you're buying for a motorcyclist that carves California's sun-soaked streets all year round or one that puts their baby into hibernation during the winter months, you'll find something they—or you—will love on this list. We're getting down to the wire for Christmas, but if you still haven't gotten the perfect rider gift, we've got you covered. I curated this gift guide to suit all budgets, riding, and riders, and these are items that I, as a lifelong motorcyclist, can vouch for. These are products I've used myself, are used by my dear friends, or are from brands we know and trust. What I mean to say is rest assured: you're in safe hands. Before we dive in, some of the products and services here have less or more expensive options, so if you're on a tighter budget or want to spend more, you should check those out, too. You still have time to get the motorcyclist you love something nice, and this gift guide ensures you'll hit the mark this holiday season. The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Eaglerider.com EagleRider Tour

A Motorcycle Tour Kicking things off is a big one: a motorcycle tour. Tours are one of the more expensive gifts for motorcyclists but also one of the best. A motorcycle tour is a gift that keeps on giving. The gift of an experience creates memories and friendships that can last a lifetime. This is one of the most versatile offerings on the list because it allows the receiver to experience new countries, cultures, roads, and meet like-minded people all while doing what they love the most. Consider which tour company is right for your rider, as it'll vary. Think about places they've said they want to visit, the type of riding they do, the motorcycle they're used to, and how much time they can take off work. If you're considering getting them a tour around the United States, check out offers from EagleRider and MotoQuest.

Revzilla.com Hotwired Heated Jacket Liner Evo

Hotwired Heated Jacket Liner Evo The levels of cold you can feel on a motorcycle are unlike anything you can adequately explain to someone who's never felt it. One of my earliest mistakes was undertaking a relatively long trip in the depths of an Irish winter, totally unprepared. By the time I arrived, my teeth were chattering so uncontrollably I couldn't speak and I could barely put my bike into neutral with frozen hands. If the rider you're buying for rides through winter, and it gets cold where you live, get them the Hotwired Heated Jacket Liner Evo. This jacket has six heated zones that contain carbon-fiber heating elements and three levels of heat. Don't get me wrong, regular base layers are great and can even be worn in conjunction with this jacket, but heated clothing takes things to the next level in terms of warmth.

Amazon.com Noco Genius 1

Noco Genius 1 Any motorcyclist who stores their bike for winter runs the risk of hearing a dreaded click, click, click when they try to start it up in a few months. The harsh reality is that batteries die on bikes that aren't ridden, and since motorcyclists want practically nothing more than to get back on the road once the weather gets better, falling victim to a dead battery stings them much more than usual. Thankfully, there are battery maintainers that keep a motorbike's battery healthy, and the Noco Genius 1 is one of the best options around. You can get more powerful trickle chargers, but if you use this model correctly as a battery maintainer, you won't need more. If the person you're buying for has multiple motorcycles and might need to give some of them a quick top-up, check out the Noco Genius 5. It can maintain a few batteries at once.

Muc-Off Muc-Off Motorcycle Cleaner

Muc-Off In practically every aspect, winter couldn't be worse for motorcyclists. The bad weather stops us from riding, and if we decide to ride anyway, grit and salt from the road can eat away at the metal on our bikes. A way to show us that you care is by giving us something to take care of it. Muc-Off is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, motorcycle cleaners in the game. It uses nanotechnology to penetrate deep into the type of dirt that mountain bikes have to deal with, and it works wonders on motorbikes, too. This gift is on the lower end of the price spectrum but still extremely thoughtful and sure to make a bike lover happy.

Amazon.com Cardo PackTalk Bold

Cardo Freecom Two or Cardo PackTalk Bold So, if you usually ride pillion, this is a kind of double gift because you'll benefit as well. Pick up the Cardo Freecom Plus 2 Headset Duo Pack if you're interested in a headset that's a great value and works well for rider-to-rider and rider-to-passenger communication. It comes with two headsets. If your favorite rider has multiple riding buddies, get the Cardo PackTalk Bold JBL Headset. This is the top of the food chain when it comes to motorcycle Bluetooth headsets, thanks to its 40-mm JBL speakers and mesh-communication system that allows you to have a conference-style chat with up to 15 other riders simultaneously.

Revzilla.com RevZilla Gift Card

RevZilla Gift Card This is for those with a particularly picky person on your hands. As a motorcyclist, I think everything on the list is a good gift for a motorcyclist. However, some people can be especially particular, even more so when it comes to their motorcycle. For those two-wheeled enthusiasts, gift cards are one of the best and safest presents, and RevZilla is a one-stop-shop for motorcycle gear and accessories as well as gift cards. Most motorcyclists should be able to find something they want here. You're giving a biker an excuse to spend money on their favorite hobby and ensuring that they're going to get exactly what they want, so it's hard to go wrong with this one.

Cyclegear.com Stockton Roadside Tool Kit

Stockton Roadside Tool Kit This suggestion holds a place close to my heart because, more years ago than I'd care to recall, I received a motorcycle travel tool kit for Christmas. It came from the most unlikely person, someone with no interest in motorcycles: my sister. What a present it turned out to be. It got me out of major and minor situations plenty of times and is something I still use to this day. While I didn't tell my sister what tool kit to get me, and I've loved the one she got me, today I recommend the Stockton Roadside Tool Kit. This kit has a massive selection of tools and is sold at a relatively reasonable price point. You can get even better tool kits if you want to spend more money, but I want you to have great choices at practically every price point.

Amazon.com Bobster Fat Boy Photochromic Sunglasses

Bobster Fat Boy Photochromic Sunglasses Riding above 30 mph without eye protection isn't just annoying, it's dangerous. This is why you see motorcyclists with open-face helmets wearing glasses or goggles. What this means, practically, is that bikers need to carry three pairs of glasses at all times: glasses for dusk, daytime, and nighttime riding. The Bobster Fat Boy Photochromic Sunglasses are one of the best pairs of glasses in the game. They use photochromic lenses that react to light. As it gets brighter, the glasses let less light in and act like sunglasses. Once things start to get dark, the lenses become more transparent and give the rider a better view of the road. The biker who receives these only needs one pair of glasses from now on, not three.

kriega.com Kriega R25 Backpack

Kriega R25 Backpack Studious high schoolers are the only group of people that get nearly as much use out of a good backpack as motorcyclists. But you can't just pick up any JanSport. If you want to give a great gift, it needs to be made specifically with motorcyclists in mind, it must be durable, and most important, it needs to feel secure while you're riding. Taking all of the above into consideration is Kriega's R25 Backpack. Its quick-release Quadloc harness keeps the backpack firmly in place at speed and takes the weight off the rider's shoulders. Storage capacity is 25 liters, which should be enough for most commuters, and its laptop compartment easily fits most 14-inch models. This model is great but isn't completely waterproof, so consider that before picking one up.

Epicgames.com MotoGP 21