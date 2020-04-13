Best Motorcycle Riding Suits: Ride in Every Season

Very easy donning and doffing for a one-piece suit. Vents do their job well, and armor is safe and durable.

Doesn’t include any armor. The polyester layer can melt if it touches any of the hottest parts of your bike.

Extraordinary waterproofing for a great price. It seals very well, and is easy to put on and take off.

This suit works in the widest temperature range we’ve ever seen. You’ll hardly need anything else to keep you warm or cool. It’s also highly rated for safety.

When motorcycles were used to run messages in World War II, the army redesigned messengers’ outfits with inspiration from gear worn by tank crews. These military origins, tempered by decades of use by daring stunt racers, have made full-body riding suits one of the highest-performing pieces of gear any motorcyclist can wear. A good motorcycle riding suit will protect you from impacts, wind, weather, and everything else you’ll encounter on your ride. In this motorcycle riding suit review, we’ll teach you how to pick out the perfect suit, and where to find the best of the best.

The two main drawbacks with this suit are the price tag and the sizing. Alpinestars seems to consistently underestimate sizes, so if you plan to buy this suit, we recommend getting one size bigger than you think you need. It’s always easier to pad out a suit than to try and make one work that’s too tight.

Aside from an excellent protection factor, the appeal of this suit comes from its temperature controls. It’s warm enough to be your only layer on the ride, but the vents are perfectly spaced to keep you from running too hot.

Alpinestars, one of the most storied names in Motocross, produces our favorite motorcycle riding suit currently available on Amazon. It’s made of flexible, comfortable 1.3mm leather, with large flexible panels that help maintain your freedom of movement. It’s also compatible with Alpinestars’s Tech Air motorcycle airbag system.

Be aware that this suit lacks armor, meaning you’ll have to supply your own pads. The polyester shell also has an unfortunate tendency to melt when exposed to high heat, so if you wear this suit, keep it away from your exhaust.

Waterproofing is the real crowd-pleaser here, though. No moisture gets through this jacket—all its weak points are effectively sealed. For the price, it’s hard to do better.

If you’re looking for a regular suit that won’t shatter your budget, Nelson Rigg is an excellent brand to check out. The WeatherPro rainsuit is our favorite product of theirs, and comes with reflective stripes, a polyester outer shell, and elastic seals at the cuffs and waist. It’s available in black or high-visibility yellow.

The biggest downside to the Hardanger is that while it’s great for staying cool, it doesn’t do much to keep you warm. You’re on your own for thermal insulation. Also, the suit’s legs are longer than average, so it’s not a great choice for shorter riders.

Pads protect your elbows, knees, shoulders, hips, and back, while the vents keep you cool but stay waterproof. Thanks to a convenient top-down zipper, this is also far easier to get in and out of than most one-piece suits.

The Klim Hardanger is a high-end, armored, one-piece riding suit designed for versatility. Klim wants you to be able to wear this suit from city streets to the most remote mountain forests without needing to change much. To that end, they’ve worked to match full armor with a comprehensive ventilation system.

Benefits of a Motorcycle Riding Suit

Protection from accidents. A good suit will be constructed from abrasion-resistant material. In the event that you go flying from your bike, the suit will keep you from scraping painfully against whatever surface you hit. Many suits are also armored at joints and other vulnerable spots, lowering your risk of serious injury even further.

Protection from the elements. Serious collisions and wipeouts aren't the only situations in which your riding suit will be useful. The best suits are waterproof, insulated for warmth in cold weather, and ventilated to keep you cool in the heat. The suit will keep the wind from your skin, and protect you from sunburn.

Storage. In addition to being a safer and more comfortable way to ride, riding suits are also more convenient. Many of them are covered in waterproof pockets, allowing you to store all that smaller gear you can't live without—without the need to lug a bag or backpack along on your ride.

Types of Motorcycle Riding Suits

One-Piece

One-piece motorcycle riding suits might look familiar if you’ve ever watched a Grand Prix or Motocross event. They’re popular among professional racers for the way they form a single aerodynamic unit, but they also have advantages for the casual rider.

Without a gap between the top and bottom halves, the insulation and waterproofing on one-piece suits are far more effective, keeping you warmer and drier. The disadvantage is that it’s less convenient to get on and off—plus bikers who opt for the classic Brando-style jacket might make fun of you.

Two-Piece

These suits consist of a top half worn like a jacket and a bottom half worn as a normal pair of pants. Like two-piece suits, they’re engineered for safety and comfort and often feature just as much armor and storage space as a one-piece suit.

Two-piece suits are way easier to get on and off in a hurry. What they offer in convenience, however, they trade away in effectiveness. It’s harder to stay dry and warm when your protective gear has a zipper or a gap at the waist.

Top Brands

Klim

Founded in the Rocky Mountains of the Western U.S., Klim started out making backcountry gear, and expanded into products for adventurers of all stripes. The company sponsors a team of snow athletes. Some of its best products for motorcyclists include the Hardanger One-Piece Riding Suit and the Latitude Jacket.

Alpinestars

Alpinestars is named after a flower that grows near the town in Italy where the company was founded 50 years ago by leatherworker Sante Mazzarolo. Nowadays, the company is as famous for its riding products as it is for sponsoring winning Motocross teams. Its finest motorcycle products include the Missile Leather Suit and the SMX-1 AIR v2 Racing Gloves.

Dainese

Italian Lino Dainese began crafting and selling motorcycle gear in 1972, inspired by riding gear he saw on a trip to London. Since then, his company has owned multiple innovations in riding safety, including knee sliders and the first airbags for bikers. Nowadays, it sells gear like the Air Flux D1 Jacket.

Motorcycle Riding Suit Pricing

Under $100: Riding suits that go for this much look more like rain jackets and rain pants, but can also include vents, reflective strips, and non-slip seat panels.

$100 to $600: In this range, you’ll find fine, durable suits of both leather and textile construction. They tend to be from less-established brands.

$600 and up: This range includes suits from the best-known brands like Alpinestars and Dainese, who have their own racing teams. They justify their high prices with extremely rigorous testing.

Key Features

Temperature Control

When looking for a motorcycle suit, the first things you should consider are where you plan to ride it, and for how long at a time. If you ride in hot weather, look for vents that help your suit breathe. If you ride in the cold, look for warm layers of insulation. For riders who like to experience a wide range of conditions on the same day, plenty of suits are both insulated and ventilated.

Pockets

Pockets on motorcycle riding suits will be secured somehow, most often with zippers or Velcro. They should be protected with waterproof flaps, and be large enough to fit whatever you plan to bring along—commonly wallets, phones, sunglasses, maps, or basic tools. Common locations for pockets include the suit’s thighs and chest.

Armor

Motorcycle suit armor usually takes the form of dense foam padding at vulnerable spots—at minimum, the rider’s shoulders, elbows, hips, and knees. Foam back pads are also common. You’ll often see armor referred to as “CE certified,” which indicates that it meets the EU’s rigorous safety standards.

A word of warning: Motorcycle suits don’t protect your head. It’s still the most at-risk part of your body, so a good helmet is critical for safety.

Other Considerations

CE Armor Marking. “CE” stands for “Conformité Européene,” or “European Conformity” in English. It refers to a set of standards the EU uses to rate the safety of motorcycle armor. In America, the CE marking is only legally required on racetracks, but it’s a good idea to look for anyway, as it means the armor conforms to a high standard.

“CE” stands for “Conformité Européene,” or “European Conformity” in English. It refers to a set of standards the EU uses to rate the safety of motorcycle armor. In America, the CE marking is only legally required on racetracks, but it’s a good idea to look for anyway, as it means the armor conforms to a high standard. Textile vs. Leather. This debate divides bikers more than any other (except maybe American vs. Japanese). Leather suits offer stronger protection, while textile suits perform better in varying weather conditions. A good rule of thumb: Leather is for riders who like to go fast, and textile is for riders who like to go far.

Best Motorcycle Riding Suit Reviews & Recommendations 2020