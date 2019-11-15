Best Gifts for Motorcyclists: Give the Perfect Riding Present

Tips

Riders have different styles that match the type of bike that they own. Try to match the style of your gift to the style of the motorcyclist and their bike.

Stay away from items that are highly specialized for a specific model of bike. Unless you know all of the specs of their bike, such gifts may not be appropriate.

Listen to the motorcyclist talk, and pay attention to anything they mention is a problem or pain point. Then find an item that solves their problem, so that your gift will be useful.

FAQs

Q: Safety gear is important, so shouldn’t I buy that as a motorcycle gift?

A: Certain safety gear requires the rider to be present when you buy it. It needs to fit the rider perfectly. Unless you are absolutely positive you have the right size, it may be better to focus on other types of gifts.

Q: Should I buy bike parts as a motorcycle gift?

A: Bike parts need to either be universal or matched to a specific bike. To get the right part, you’ll need to know the make, model, and year of the bike.

Q: Is it safe to get a gift that’s bike-related but not specifically for the bike?

A: Yes, you can get a gift that is bike-themed and not specifically for the gift recipient’s motorcycle. They can show their passion for bikes even when they’re not riding.

Final Thoughts

The Meguiar's Motorcycle Care Kit is our best overall choice because it can appeal to a wide range of riders. It comes with plenty of items, and any enthusiast will appreciate the high-quality products.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly gift, you can’t go wrong with the Tackform Bike Phone Holder and GoPro Mount. This mount’s universal fit ensures it will work for several phone models.