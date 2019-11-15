Best Gifts for Motorcyclists: Give the Perfect Riding Present
Be a holiday hero with one of these best gifts for motorcyclists
- Best OverallMeguiar's Motorcycle Care KitSummarySummary
This seven-piece kit comes with everything you need to care for the many different surfaces of a motorcycle. The kit includes an EZ clean spray and rinse, detailer mist and wipe, liquid wax wet look, leather cleaner and conditioner, all-metal polish, plastic cleaner and polish, and a microfiber towel.ProsPros
This kit is both affordable and comprehensive, allowing a motorcycle owner to care for the paint, plastic, metal, and leather on their bike. It even comes with a microfiber towel for application.ConsCons
Some owners may find this kit excessive, as not all bikes have all these materials. Oxidation can occur if the cleaners are used on the wrong surfaces.
- Best ValueTackform Bike Phone Holder and GoPro MountSummarySummary
This sturdy phone holder mounts on the handlebars of a bike to provide easy access. A sturdy clamp attaches the holder to the handlebars, and an adjustable bracket and rubber strap hold the phone in place.ProsPros
This affordable holder has a unique quick-release clamp for the handlebars, which is not common for this type of holder. It also has a double method for holding the phone in place and keeping it extra secure.ConsCons
If you’re out in the sun, the rubber strap will get weak and eventually fail. The handlebar clamp is limited to bars sized .75 to 1.5 inches.
- Honorable MentionOrionMotorTech Motorcycle Center Scissor LiftSummarySummary
Lift up to 1,000 pounds on the 9 ⅘-inch deck made of solid steel construction. The lift features a red paint finish and a nonslip safety rubber layer on the lift deck.ProsPros
The wide deck platform and high-weight capacity make this lift compatible with a wide range of motorcycles. Its overall small size makes it portable for use at home or the track.ConsCons
There is some instability when the jack is extended to its full height. It also may not be as durable as other available lift options.