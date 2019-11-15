Best Gifts for Motorcyclists: Give the Perfect Riding Present

 Be a holiday hero with one of these best gifts for motorcyclists

By Andra DelMonico
Andra DelMonico

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be stressful. It’s even more challenging when the recipient is a motorcyclist, but you don’t ride. How do you know what to get them? Our buying guide picks are sure to please most motorcyclists and make you look like a gift-giving pro. 

  • Best Overall
    Meguiar's Motorcycle Care Kit
    Summary
    This seven-piece kit comes with everything you need to care for the many different surfaces of a motorcycle.  The kit includes an EZ clean spray and rinse, detailer mist and wipe, liquid wax wet look, leather cleaner and conditioner, all-metal polish, plastic cleaner and polish, and a microfiber towel.

    Pros
    This kit is both affordable and comprehensive, allowing a motorcycle owner to care for the paint, plastic, metal, and leather on their bike. It even comes with a microfiber towel for application. 

    Cons
    Some owners may find this kit excessive, as not all bikes have all these materials. Oxidation can occur if the cleaners are used on the wrong surfaces. 

  • Best Value
    Tackform Bike Phone Holder and GoPro Mount
    Summary
    This sturdy phone holder mounts on the handlebars of a bike to provide easy access. A sturdy clamp attaches the holder to the handlebars, and an adjustable bracket and rubber strap hold the phone in place. 

    Pros
    This affordable holder has a unique quick-release clamp for the handlebars, which is not common for this type of holder. It also has a double method for holding the phone in place and keeping it extra secure.   

    Cons
    If you’re out in the sun, the rubber strap will get weak and eventually fail. The handlebar clamp is limited to bars sized .75 to 1.5 inches. 

  • Honorable Mention
    OrionMotorTech Motorcycle Center Scissor Lift
    Summary
    Lift up to 1,000 pounds on the 9 ⅘-inch deck made of solid steel construction. The lift features a red paint finish and a nonslip safety rubber layer on the lift deck. 

    Pros
    The wide deck platform and high-weight capacity make this lift compatible with a wide range of motorcycles. Its overall small size makes it portable for use at home or the track. 

    Cons
    There is some instability when the jack is extended to its full height. It also may not be as durable as other available lift options. 

Tips

  • Riders have different styles that match the type of bike that they own. Try to match the style of your gift to the style of the motorcyclist and their bike.  
  • Stay away from items that are highly specialized for a specific model of bike. Unless you know all of the specs of their bike, such gifts may not be appropriate.
  • Listen to the motorcyclist talk, and pay attention to anything they mention is a problem or pain point. Then find an item that solves their problem, so that your gift will be useful.

FAQs

Q: Safety gear is important, so shouldn’t I buy that as a motorcycle gift?

A: Certain safety gear requires the rider to be present when you buy it. It needs to fit the rider perfectly. Unless you are absolutely positive you have the right size, it may be better to focus on other types of gifts. 

Q: Should I buy bike parts as a motorcycle gift? 

A: Bike parts need to either be universal or matched to a specific bike. To get the right part, you’ll need to know the make, model, and year of the bike. 

Q: Is it safe to get a gift that’s bike-related but not specifically for the bike?

A: Yes, you can get a gift that is bike-themed and not specifically for the gift recipient’s motorcycle. They can show their passion for bikes even when they’re not riding. 

Final Thoughts

The Meguiar's Motorcycle Care Kit is our best overall choice because it can appeal to a wide range of riders. It comes with plenty of items, and any enthusiast will appreciate the high-quality products.

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly gift, you can’t go wrong with the Tackform Bike Phone Holder and GoPro Mount. This mount’s universal fit ensures it will work for several phone models. 

