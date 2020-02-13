Best Electric Dirt Bikes: Enjoy Your Off-Road Adventures

The battery takes 8 hours to charge in order to ride for just 40 minutes. It is too fast for small kids and still not big enough for adults.

It features soft rubber grips for easy control when braking or accelerating. Also, its hand-operated dual disk brakes and a twist acceleration ensures enhanced control. Its construction features an all-steel frame for durability and strength. What’s more, its pneumatic tires ensure a smooth ride.

This bike features a sealed 36V rechargeable lead-acid battery that powers a 500-watt motor to deliver high torque for enjoyable trail riding. It can attain speeds of up to 17 mph, making it suitable for teenagers and adults. The bike can carry a maximum weight of 175 pounds.

Users claim that it suffers discoloration after some time. The bike is not suitable for kids above 10 years.

Its dual suspension and adjustable riser handlebars enhance control. This bike is very quiet for those who love a serene riding environment. Its price is pocket friendly, and it comes in three colors.

This is a battery-powered electric motocross dirt bike for trail riding. It features a single speed and a chain-driven powerful motor with a twist grip throttle for maximum power and total control. Its large, knobby tires and hand-operated rear brake ensure it is efficient and safe for offroad riding.

Its warranty is very short at just 90 days. Its battery takes too long to charge (12 hrs) yet drains fast.

It features adjustable riser handlebars for a personalized fit. Its hand-operated front and rear brakes and acceleration ensure total control of your bike. Also, its variable-speed ensures you customize your ride to your preference.

If you are looking for a bike that will climb hills with ease and cruise through the trail, consider the MX650. It features a powerful 650-watt electric motor that ensures maximum power for any terrain riding. The bike can attain speeds of up to 17 mph for thrilling offroad riding.

Tips

Although dirt riding is very enjoyable, it is very dangerous as well. To minimize the danger, watch your kids when they are riding. Ensure they wear protective gear anytime they take off.

One main factor to consider when buying or riding a dirt bike is the maximum weight capacity. Although exceeding weight may not break the bike, it wears the battery and also reduces performance.

Consider the level of riding experience before you choose a bike for your kid. For example, a less experienced kid would be more comfortable with an automatic bike rather than a bike with a clutch. You may also want a bike with training wheels for first timers.

FAQs

Q: Are electric dirt bikes safe?

A: The safety of an electric bike depends on your riding habits. These bikes are very safe when you put on the correct riding gear and maintain the recommended weight. They are very safe for the environment since they do not have any emissions.

Q: What is the maximum speed of a dirt bike?

A: The speed that the bike can attain depends on the construction and the weight of the load it is carrying. Beginner bikes have a speed between 10 to 25 mph, while those for adults or experienced riders have speeds of about 25-40 mph.

Q: Can I use an electric dirt bike on the road?

A: No, it is illegal to use these types of bikes on the road due to their noise and tire type. However, some bikes have dual features, which means they are safe and legal for both the highway and the trails.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick is the Razor MX650 Rocket Electric Motocross Bike. It delivers enough power for any terrain riding, and its size and angle are customizable for personalized riding experience.

If you are looking for a cheaper option, we recommend the Razor MX350 Dirt Rocket Electric Motocross Bike. The bike is attractive, quiet, smooth, and safe to ride.