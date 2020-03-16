There's a Secret Fleet of New Ford Excursions Hiding in a Dubai Warehouse

At this point, it's hardly a surprise to hear about rare cars surfacing in the Middle East thanks to mega-rich collectors that often hoard their prized possessions in the unlikeliest of places. But while most of these car stashes involve limited-edition European sheet metal, sometimes—albeit rarely—they feature some serious American muscle. Interestingly enough, a warehouse in Dubai was recently found to be the home of a different kind of American muscle: nearly a dozen zero-mile Ford Excursions still wrapped in plastic and in pristine condition.

The story behind these Blue Oval rigs is murky, to say the least, and we're working on uncovering more background info. Still, we do know that there are 10 in total, eight of which are said to be 6.8-liter V-10 models while the other two are 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesels. In 2005, each Excursion fetched between $40,000 and $50,000, meaning someone certainly spent a pretty penny on this collection of American iron. That's doubly true when you consider these were never sold in Asia, so they each had to be transported to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at an undoubtedly high rate.

Of course, half-a-million dollars is nothing for those who bathe in rose water and pat their foreheads with Egyptian silk. Given most oil magnates' affection for all things trucks and off-roading, the only wonder is why they sprung for run-of-the-mill Fords instead of commissioning the Dearborn automaker to make custom models with 10 wheels and a matching superyacht?