Would You Drop $33,000 on This 9,000-Mile Chevy HHR SS Panel Van?

There have been so many attempts at reviving retro car styling for the new age that it’s hard to keep track of them all. General Motors and FCA alone account for several of them: The Chrysler PT Cruiser, Chevy SSR, and the Plymouth Prowler are all throwback vehicles that lasted just long enough on the market for people to develop either a deep-seated hatred or a glowing affinity for them. Another, the Chevrolet HHR, came around at the end of the craze but was every bit as polarizing as the cars that came before it.

Autotrader

This exceptionally rare 2009 HHR SS model for sale in Texas has traveled just 9,731 miles and aside from a few dents and dings, it looks to be in great shape. Of course, with the $33,000 price tag, we have to look at the ad with a healthy dose of skepticism. The HHR SS didn't cost that much when new and given the fact this car is 10 years old, it's cause enough to raise an eyebrow. Other for-sale examples that admittedly have quite a few more miles look to be going for around $18,000, but ultimately, it's only worth as much as someone will pay for it.

Autotrader

Aside from all that, the SS came with a 260-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine and this one happens to have a five-speed manual gearbox, so there's some fun to be had in the funky wagon. It sends all this power to the front wheels, making for a torque-steering mess when you get on the power—just how we like it. The only thing missing from the ad is a claim that the seller "knows what they have."

Autotrader