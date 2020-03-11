RUF Rodeo Is a 500-HP, Porsche-Based Off-Roader for Sophisticated Cowboys

It was easy to believe Marc Philipp Gemballa when he said his supercar startup would be the first to launch a heavily Porsche-inspired off-roader. Gemballa, however, has been beaten to the punch by an unlikely rival, one which also made its name by improving upon existing supercars. That rival is RUF, which today unveiled a rough-riding supercar concept called the Rodeo.

Originally slated for reveal at this year's Geneva Motor Show before its cancellation due to coronavirus, the RUF Rodeo is a country-western pastiche that only the Americana-crazed subset of Germans could come up with. Alois Ruf Jr. describes the car as the "brainchild" of his wife Estonia, the firm's marketing director, who conceived the Rodeo as a tribute to the American plains, specifically Oklahoma, where she studied in her youth—and where she met Alois Jr.