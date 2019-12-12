Buy This 278-MPH Koenigsegg Agera RS With 1,360 HP for a Cool $6.6M

It's not every day that you're able to buy a Koenigsegg Agera RS, which was once named the world's fastest car—essentially never if you're anything less than a filthy rich millionaire. But now has come the time for you affluent speed freaks as a particularly special version of the hypercar as come up for sale in Great Britain.

This incredibly rare 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS touts a plethora of rare features, including right-hand-drive. According to the for-sale listing, it’s only done about 6,900 miles and features an eye-catching Josh Blue with Diamond Dust exterior, complemented by white and carbon fiber accents.

More importantly, this example features the optional One Megawatt Package. That means the twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8’s power is bumped from an already-ridiculous 1,160 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque to an even more potent 1,360 hp and 1,011 pound-feet.