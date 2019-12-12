Buy This 278-MPH Koenigsegg Agera RS With 1,360 HP for a Cool $6.6M
Gather 'round, One Percenters.
It's not every day that you're able to buy a Koenigsegg Agera RS, which was once named the world's fastest car—essentially never if you're anything less than a filthy rich millionaire. But now has come the time for you affluent speed freaks as a particularly special version of the hypercar as come up for sale in Great Britain.
This incredibly rare 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RS touts a plethora of rare features, including right-hand-drive. According to the for-sale listing, it’s only done about 6,900 miles and features an eye-catching Josh Blue with Diamond Dust exterior, complemented by white and carbon fiber accents.
More importantly, this example features the optional One Megawatt Package. That means the twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8’s power is bumped from an already-ridiculous 1,160 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque to an even more potent 1,360 hp and 1,011 pound-feet.
The Agera's RS variant was built just prior to the Agera Final Edition, and the production run lasted for just three years with only 25 being completed during that span. It features revisions that decrease weight and optimize aerodynamics for faster performance on the track, meaning it's capable of producing up to 992 pounds of downforce at 155 miles per hour.
The most impressive of all these feats are the Agera RS's top speed benchmarks. It once held the title of the world’s fastest production vehicle in 2017 by setting two records, clocking a GPS-verified max of 285 mph for the fastest straight-line speed. Finally, a fastest two-way average of 278 mph solidified its spot in history.
The Agera RS also held other world records, including a run from zero to 249 mph and back to a standstill in just 36.44 seconds—that's 5.56 seconds faster than the Bugatti Chiron. That’s beside the fact it can do 0-60 in less than three seconds and hit 200 in the time it takes most ordinary performance cars to complete the quarter-mile.
When new, the Koenigsegg Agera RS demanded $2.5 million in order to land one in your driveway. With this example's $6.6-million asking price, it's safe to say that it's appreciated just a tad.
Although the description says the car is available for export to other markets, it’s not likely someone would bring this car into the United States since it’s a right-hand-drive version. The Agera RS, though, was one of the first new Koenigseggs to be street legal on U.S. roads. Given its asking price, which is the equivalent to a monster mansion in even some of America’s most well-off Ineighborhoods, it’s unlikely the intended clientele would have any issues bringing it stateside.
