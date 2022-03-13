Stuart Little Has a Track Day

In the video, the driver seems agitated. Pointing and gesturing to the rodent, he has to keep driving but it’s certainly a distraction as he is passed on the left. I can’t tell how fast the car is going, but you have to be impressed by the tenacity of this tiny creature as it holds on for dear life. Inching along, it explores along the edge in front of the driver and settles in right in the middle. Maybe the view is best there. Maybe it’s auditioning to be a co-driver. Maybe it's trying to learn how to drive a manual transmission.

This is not the first mouse to show up in a moving car and won't be the last. Can't keep the creatures from hitchhiking (or peeing in garaged cars), apparently.

If a snail can dream about being a racecar driver (referring to DreamWorks’ animated mollusk Turbo) then why not a mouse? No word on whether or not the driver won his race, but if he didn’t, I have a feeling the mouse is going to be evicted very quickly if it hasn’t already. I don’t blame the animal for wanting a track day; we’d all like to have one every now and again.

As always, Reddit commenters didn't disappoint with hilarious comments; "How about that ratback exhaust system?" is my favorite.