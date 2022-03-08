Watch These Car Repair Wizards Perfectly Restore a Cracked Taillight

When confronted with a broken taillamp, most of us would either look to replace it... or throw some red tape on there and hope the police don't notice. Turns out, there's a third, much more labor-intensive way to go about things. Found on a Facebook page called Mechanic Steve, there's a shop in China that appears to specialize in taillight repair. In the hands of these mechanics, a dirty and cracked taillight bar can be restored to like-new (if not better-than-new) condition. Watch how it's done:

Using a ground-up piece of another taillight melted down to a liquid, the taillamp repairman takes the washed taillight cover and pours in transparent red plastic where it's missing before taking off the mold, and sanding and polishing the area so it blends in. Next, what I'm assuming is some sort of clear coat is applied before another round of polishing is done. The result is a taillight bar that looks absolutely brand new. In a separate video, the amber turn signal section of what looks like an old Lincoln is restored with the same level of care and craftsmanship. The chrome Lincoln logo that has rubbed off over the years is repainted on, an entirely new clear cover is fabricated and polished to a glossy shine.