This Ingenious Nut Farmer Made a Vertical Scooter to Drive Up Tall Trees

The areca nut is harvested primarily in India, with nearly one million tons collected yearly in the country. The trees themselves are challenging to scale, as they can grow over 60 feet in height, but have an average trunk diameter of a paltry 4 to 6 inches, which is even more difficult to climb in heavy rains when the trunks are wet. Bhat said in an interview that "villagers asked me if I was mad. They had doubts about my invention... whether it would work in the rainy season because the trees would be slippery," but it does appear to work. Bhat invested over $50,000 in the project, which he began as he found himself unable to climb the trees of his 18-acre farm as he got older. The farmer has seen a roughly threefold increase in harvesting efficiency using the machine versus without it.

Bhat, for his part, seems proud of the device. "I feel that my life is complete now" was his direct phrase in an interview, although he's apparently already begun a second spin-off tree-climber meant for the wider trunks of coconut trees. Regardless of his future projects, it's always fascinating to see homemade projects making people's lives easier.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: victoria.scott@thedrive.com