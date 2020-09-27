Two Lincoln Continentals That Transported JFK Are Heading to Auction Next Month

President John F. Kennedy's limo, code name X-100, is currently part of the Henry Ford Museum's collection of historic vehicles. This article, though, is not about that car. It's about a pair of Lincoln Continentals President Kennedy rode in before his assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. These two early 1960s Lincolns are scheduled to be auctioned at the Bonhams American Presidential Experience Auction in New York on Oct. 14, 2020.

The first car is known as "Limo One." It's a white '63 Continental that President Kennedy used the morning of his assassination. Historic photos show Kennedy, the First Lady and Texas Governor John Connally riding in the car through Fort Worth, Texas. The car was used to transport them to the Hotel Texas ballroom, where President Kennedy would give his last speech. From there, Kennedy and company rode in Limo One to the Carswell Air Force base to board a flight to Dallas.