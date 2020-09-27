Two Lincoln Continentals That Transported JFK Are Heading to Auction Next Month
President Kennedy rode to the airport in the white 1963 Lincoln on the day he was assassinated.
President John F. Kennedy's limo, code name X-100, is currently part of the Henry Ford Museum's collection of historic vehicles. This article, though, is not about that car. It's about a pair of Lincoln Continentals President Kennedy rode in before his assassination on Nov. 22, 1963. These two early 1960s Lincolns are scheduled to be auctioned at the Bonhams American Presidential Experience Auction in New York on Oct. 14, 2020.
The first car is known as "Limo One." It's a white '63 Continental that President Kennedy used the morning of his assassination. Historic photos show Kennedy, the First Lady and Texas Governor John Connally riding in the car through Fort Worth, Texas. The car was used to transport them to the Hotel Texas ballroom, where President Kennedy would give his last speech. From there, Kennedy and company rode in Limo One to the Carswell Air Force base to board a flight to Dallas.
According to Bonhams, the car wasn't actually part of the presidential fleet; it was on loan by Bill Golightly of Golightly Auto Sales. Over the years, the Continental's engine has been replaced and it wears new paint and bodywork. However, the red interior has remained untouched and is in its original condition. It has an estimated value of $300,000–$500,000.
The second Lincoln featured in the auction is a black 1960 Continental Mark V Executive limo. President Kennedy used this car during personal trips around Washington, so it's safe to call it a presidential daily driver. At the time, presidential limos were built by Hess and Eisenhardt of Ohio who equipped such cars with bulletproof doors, passenger climate control, a divider and a two-way telephone for the passenger. Again, the car has been fully restored, save for the interior. Bonhams claims an estimated value of $200,000-$300,000 for this example.
This is a unique opportunity to bid on two vintage Lincolns that did their part in transporting one of America's most iconic leaders. What's more, modern-day presidential limos like the Cadillac Beast are so top secret that they're destroyed once retired to avoid disclosing information about their construction. These classic rides, though, are ready to go to the highest bidder.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDDo You Want a 1984 Lincoln Continental Diesel? No? Well Here's a Really Nice One AnywayComplete with a Ford-installed BMW diesel motor under the hood.READ NOW
- RELATEDNothing Says Class Like a Lifted Lincoln Town Car Limo With a Cowhide Wrap and Bull HornsA prime vehicle for a prime gentleman or gentlewoman.READ NOW
- RELATEDDaytona 500 Takes On Air Of Trump Rally As ‘Beast’ Limo Does Lap, Air Force One Circles Overhead"U-S-A" chants rang throughout the 100,000-strong crowd as Trump added flair to his role as grand marshal.READ NOW