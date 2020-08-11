Gather Up Your Droog Friends and Buy the 'Durango 95' From A Clockwork Orange

Nobody will blame you for feeling a bit bummed after watching A Clockwork Orange. There’s not much in the way of uplifting imagery, that’s for sure, but at least the film featured a cool car. The protagonist Alex DeLarge drove a 1969 M-505 Adams Brothers Probe 16 just like the car you see here, and as luck would have it, it's headed to auction.

From a performance standpoint, there’s nothing to get extremely excited about. The Probe 16 has a 1.9-liter, JanSpeed-tuned four-cylinder, a twin-choke Weber carb and a four-speed manual gearbox. That engine is estimated to make just 100 horsepower, so the thrill here is really about style and provenance. While this isn't the car from the movie, it's one of just two survivors.