Save This Field Full of California Project Cars Without Breaking the Bank
It's a diverse lot, for sure, and they're all $4,000 or way, way less.
Plenty of people want classic cars, but they're all so expensive. The bubble has deflated a little bit, sure, but nobody wants to pay $50,000 for a 454-powered Chevelle SS. It's good, then, that you don't need a ton of money to pick up an old car as long as you're willing to do a little work. This lot in Southern California is full of cars like that. There are old pickup trucks, Volkswagens, a slew of Japanese cars and even an old Mercedes 240D just waiting to be plucked from the yard.
And sure, some of the cars in the listing are a little rough, but most are still in salvageable condition thanks to the hot and dry Southern California climate. None of these things are returning to the earth yet.
To name a few of the good ones above, there's the aforementioned Mercedes 240D for $700, a 260Z or 280Z with a five-speed manual for $1,000, an MGB GT with a four-cylinder and manual transmission for $3,600, and a Mercedes 380C coupe for $2,000. There are also a few pickup trucks, some with engines and some without.
Also in the listing are several cars from the '80s and '90s, such as an '86 Cougar (a very sad car by this point), a '94 V6 Mustang convertible and an '88 Bronco II. All of the aforementioned cars are $1,000 or under. In fact, the Cougar is priced to sell at just $500—if you're into that kind of thing.
Also for sale are a few newer cars that might just make good daily drivers, including an '07 Volvo S40 with a five-speed manual and 140,xxx miles for $3,300. There's also an '05 Volkswagen GTI with an automatic transmission and 102,xxx miles for $3,200. Both cars look to be rust-free and in good shape.
It's not just cars on this lot, either. There are what seems like heaps of generators, heavy machinery, a boat, trailers, a winch, just a lot of... things. In my opinion, that means there's something for everybody. Maybe just go down there and get one of the pickups running, buy a trailer, and then winch that old 380C onto it and drive the whole deal home. It would at least be an adventure.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: Barn Finds
- RELATEDCopart Salvage Lots in Dubai Are Like Dystopian One-Percenter JunkyardsFrom trashed Rolls-Royces to near-perfect Lamborghinis, there's a bit of everything.READ NOW
- RELATEDStare Into the Void That Is This Graveyard of Derelict Toyota MR2sEvery one of these mid-engined machines once put a smile on someone's face. Now, they're decaying behind a fence.READ NOW
- RELATEDThere’s a Field Full of $500 Geo Metros in Ohio and One of You Needs to Buy ThemHow many, you ask? Oh, just 18.READ NOW