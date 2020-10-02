Save This Field Full of California Project Cars Without Breaking the Bank

Plenty of people want classic cars, but they're all so expensive. The bubble has deflated a little bit, sure, but nobody wants to pay $50,000 for a 454-powered Chevelle SS. It's good, then, that you don't need a ton of money to pick up an old car as long as you're willing to do a little work. This lot in Southern California is full of cars like that. There are old pickup trucks, Volkswagens, a slew of Japanese cars and even an old Mercedes 240D just waiting to be plucked from the yard.

And sure, some of the cars in the listing are a little rough, but most are still in salvageable condition thanks to the hot and dry Southern California climate. None of these things are returning to the earth yet.