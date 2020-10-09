Bigfoot Looks Extremely Goofy on Regular-Sized Tires

The Bigfoot 5 monster truck has some of the largest wheels and tires ever fitted to a vehicle. In fact, the 10-foot tall wheels are taken from an off-road, overland train. As a result, there are some impracticalities when it comes to moving the truck anywhere not under its own power. It's so massive that it can't just be driven onto a trailer when it needs to be transported—the huge Firestone Tundra tires have to be removed. That means fitting something else in their place so the truck can still drive around.

Not only does this process require a small crane, but it leaves the truck looking a bit silly afterward. Being designed for some of the largest wheels ever fitted to a vehicle, it doesn't exactly look right once normal wheels and tires are fitted, as a video on the Holley Facebook page shows us.