Unknown Buyer Pays $1M for What Could Be World's Most Expensive Parking Spot

If you thought parking fees were outrageous where you live, you might want to sit down for this one: An individual in Hong Kong just paid nearly $1 million for a single-car parking spot.

According to South China Morning Post, a parking spot at The Center, Hong Kong’s fifth tallest building, just sold for $969,000, which might just make it the world’s most expensive parking spot. That means the 134.5-square-foot piece of real estate rakes in an approximate $7,200 per square foot. Just to compare, the average luxury apartment in Manhattan typically costs around $1,770 per square foot, or about four times less than that parking spot.

Although the sale has yet to be confirmed by the building's management, this certainly tops the last record for the world's most expensive parking spot, which sold for $664,000 back in 2017. This doesn't come as a surprise, as the 73-story building holds the record for the world’s most expensive commercial structure ever sold, at $5.15 billion.

The spot, named parking bay B1-1023, was one of four belonging to Johnny Cheung Shun-yee, a logistics tycoon who owns office space within The Center. He reportedly sold his parking bays to an office neighbor within the tower, though he never revealed the buyer's name.

The space sits on the top floor of The Center’s three-level basement parking garage, which is the level cordoned off for executive office tenants only. B1-1023 even has its own alcove as it sits specifically against one of the garage’s main walls, granting the owner close proximity to the building’s main entrance.

While the sticker shock is enough to make your jaw drop, real estate analysts point out that it’s a shining example of the growing disparity involving real estate prices and wealth inequality.

“Good times or bad times, there are still ultra-rich people paying whatever needed to get what they like,” a prominent real estate agent told reporters.