Play With the Back to the Future DeLorean in This 3D Digital Wind Tunnel

If you’ve ever wondered how easily the DeLorean DMC-12 time machine from Back to the Future could get up to 88 mph, today is your lucky day. AirShaper released a 3D model of the movie car that you can manipulate and analyze yourself. Or you can read the company’s report to see how aerodynamic it really is.

AirShaper is a cloud-based CFD design tool. Short for computational fluid dynamics, CFD software mathematically models the flow of liquids and gases over surfaces. That gives you an idea of the aerodynamic properties of a car (or other vehicle) without spending the considerable amount of time and money needed to test it in a real-world wind tunnel. We’ve shared things from AirShaper before—a pro NASCAR engineer shared their aero analysis of Lightning McQueen earlier this year using AirShaper.

AirShaper screenshot AirShaper

The analysis shows a drag coefficient of 0.10, which is fairly efficient. The aero-optimized Lucid Air has a drag coefficient of 0.19, and that’s without a bunch of movie-prop flotsam on the back. The time-travel hardware is one of the main sources of drag, visualized by a cloud of low-pressure air billowing behind the car like a deployed parachute. The flat hood generates one of these clouds as well, while the blunt front end effectively halts airflow.

Nonetheless, a low drag coefficient means the engine doesn’t have to work too hard to get the DeLorean up to time-travel speeds. That’s a good thing, as the DMC-12’s Peugeot-Renault-Volvo 2.8-liter V6 produced just 130 horsepower. That’s led to many creative powertrain swaps, from Chevrolet V8s and electric drive to a 630-hp twin-turbo V6 from a Kia Stinger.

AirShaper screenshot AirShaper

Want to learn more about aerodynamics? AirShaper has a catalog of sample CFD simulations that let you compare different vehicles, including aircraft and even a submarine. We have an open line of comms with the company, so you might see more of their interesting models here in the future.

