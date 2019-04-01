Chevrolet Cavalier Could Be Making a Comeback, Trademark Filing Suggests

A new trademark filing by General Motors could suggest plans to revive the discontinued Chevrolet Cavalier nameplate. (No, seriously.) GM itself filed on Wednesday, March 27, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the rights to the "Cavalier" and "Chevrolet Cavalier" trademarks, both in relation to "motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks, vans, engines therefor and structural parts thereof."

USPTO via The Drive

Chevrolet last used the Cavalier name in 2005, for the third generation of its family of compact Cavalier models, available as four-door sedans, two-door coupes, and two-door convertibles. After retiring the Cavalier, GM let the nameplate sit on the shelf for more than a decade before reintroducing the fourth-generation Cavalier (pictured below) in the growing China market as a model below the Cruze. Dimensionally, this Cavalier's wheelbase is four inches shorter than the US-market Cruze's, and its body five inches shorter, though their respective widths and heights are approximately the same.

General Motors Mexico 2019 Chevrolet Cavalier